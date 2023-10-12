TMC seals 5 illegal turf clubs in Yeoor Hills

Thane: Five illegal turf clubs operating in the eco-sensitive Zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park were sealed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday. These turf clubs fall under the Vartak Nagar Prabhag Samiti. A white seal on a makeshift turf club operating in the eco-sensitive Zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Rohit Joshi, environment activist, alleged that these turfs were sealed one day before the scheduled hearing of his PIL demanding protection of eco-sensitive Yeoor Hills from construction activities in the high court on Wednesday.

Joshi’s PIL concerned the TMC, forest department, eco-sensitive zone monitoring committee, Thane collector, and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) was also one of the respondents, considering these illegal turf clubs were provided electricity and were operational till late at night, mainly for cricket, tennis, and football.

Joshi alleges that while the respondents, especially TMC, were directed to file an affidavit by September end questioning the legality of these turfs, only MPCB submitted one.

“I was asked to submit a rejoinder due to this delay. Then how did the TMC manage to seal these turfs one day before the hearing?” asked Joshi. “TMC has admitted that there are 200 illegal constructions in Yeoor Hills. Environmentalists and local tribal community have repeatedly requested the corporation to address this issue.”

Deputy Commissioner of TMC, Gajanan Godepure, informed HT that there are a total of nine turfs in Yeoor Hills and said, “It is not something that would happen in one day. TMC has been undertaking continuous investigation and wanted to include action in its submission, hence the delay. Most turfs have been sealed, meaning that they have been prohibited from doing business until further order from the high court because many turfs have no actual door to put a seal on. We have all the papers ready, however, the case was not taken up for hearing today.”

A source from MPCB said that though they have been marked as one of the respondents, the said case about turfs and clubs does not fall under the consent regime of the MPCB, and hence, they are not bound to take any action.

Earlier, TMC had promised action against the seven illegal bungalows in Yeoor hills, however, only two of these bungalows were demolished. “Those bungalows, despite being illegal, were paying taxes to avail facilities like water supply and electricity connection. Now, these turf clubs are in a silent zone. Owners of these turfs have close ties with leading political parties,” added Joshi.

