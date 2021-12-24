TMC traces, tests high-risk contacts of Thane’s first Omicron positive patient

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has tracked and tested high-risk contacts of the first Omicron positive patient in the city on Friday.

The civic body has also traced the cab driver and informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation regarding the same.

Moreover, neighbours of the positive patient staying on the same floor have also been tested as a precautionary measure.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old tested positive for Omicron in the city. The traveller who returned from Ghana had mild symptoms more than a week ago and had tested positive for Covid. He diligently followed all the precautionary measures and the Covid protocols, hence had hardly any high-risk contacts.

“He travelled from Mumbai airport to Thane by taxi. We have traced the taxi driver and shared details with BMC as he stays in Mumbai. Although the said patient did not come in contact with any neighbour, we conducted RT-PCR of all those staying on the same floor. The patient’s relatives tested negative and we have also sealed the building as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

This is the first Omicron positive incident within TMC and the fourth in Thane district. There have been two Omicron positive incidents within Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and one in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation till now.