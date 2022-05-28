To support lavish lifestyle, social media influencer resorts to house break-ins, held
Mumbai: A 30-year-old social media influencer was arrested on Thursday night from Kurla West for alleged burglary in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to fund his ‘lavish’ lifestyle that included buying branded clothes, a bike, and visiting upscale restaurants.
The arrested accused, Abhimanyu Gupta, has around 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram, and more than 10 lakh followers on TikTok, which was banned in 2020. The police said Gupta was born and raised in Wadia Estate, Bail Bazar in Kurla West. “There was a break-in within our jurisdiction at the residence of Mira Somaraiyya, 60, in Christian Gaon, Kurla West. The family had gone to their native place when on the night of May 17, the accused broke into the house and fled with 26 grams of gold and 1.5 kilograms of silver,” said Rajiv Chavan, senior inspector of police, VB Nagar police station.
The police have registered a case under Section 456 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We checked more than 150 CCTV footage, installed in the area to identify the accused and learnt that he was wearing a monkey cap and a mask to hide his identity during burglary,” said a police sub-inspector, Padmakar Patil, also from VB Nagar police station.
In one of the footage, police found the number plate of the two-wheeler owned by the accused, which helped cops to find out the identity. In addition to that, one of the CCTV footage also captured a blurry picture of Gupta. The police suspected it to be him, who had committed several house break-ins in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi-Mumbai area in the past and the images captured by the CCTV matched his identity.
“Based on the information, we arrested Gupta and recovered 14 high-end mobile phones, two laptops, 1.5 kilograms of silver and 25 grams of gold, and some foreign currency from him,” said Patil.
The police said they have also found four sacks full of footwear from his house in Kurla East and suspect he has stolen the footwear as well. “He apparently committed the crime all alone and spent the stolen money mostly on his lifestyle - clothes, bikes, and even a four-wheeler. He also used to visit posh restaurants and casinos,” said Patil.
BMC completes restoration of 16 heritage milestones
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) year-long project of restoring 16 heritage milestones in Mumbai is complete. Of these 16, 11 were present in their original location, but were dilapidated, broken, and neglected. Five others were entirely missing, and BMC reinstated black basalt milestones in their location to commemorate the original milestones. All 16 of these were listed in the heritage booklet of the civic body.
UPSRTC buses to play road safety jingles for passengers
The UP State Road Transport Corporation will install sound boxes in all its 11381 buses to play pre-recorded jingles on road safety for creating awareness among the passengers. UPSRTC managing director RP Singh on Friday issued directions in this regard to all the regional managers and assistant regional managers asking them to make necessary arrangements for installing sound boxes in buses and also ensure that they remained functional.
Three held for trying to blackmail traffic policemen with morphed video
Gurugram: Three Delhi cab drivers and transporters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to extort money from, and blackmailing two traffic policemen. According to the police, the men extorted money from several Delhi traffic cops on the same pretence. But the extortionists landed in a trap laid by Gurugram police this time. They demanded ₹3 lakh from the traffic policemen, threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to pay.
Forest staff get trained to douse fire without water
Not only at malls, hospitals and schools but fire department is also carrying out mock drill in forest areas of trans-Yamuna. The fire fighters are also providing training to forest staff to contain fire in forests. There are large forest areas in Meja, Koraon and other areas of trans-Yamuna including the black buck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli villages. Fire has erupted in forest areas in the past including a fire incident last year.
Private bus operator assaults GMCBL driver and conductor
Gurugram: A private bus operator allegedly intercepted a Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited bus on Thursday and assaulted the driver and conductor. The assailant attacked the driver and conductor with a bat, after barging inside the vehicle, officials said on Friday. GMCBL officials also alleged that the private bus driver later reversed his vehicle and rammed into the GMCBL bus, breaking its rear-view mirror and front left door.
