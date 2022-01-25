Torn doctor’s prescription leads to arrest of 3 for murdering 45-year-old in Bhiwandi

A torn doctor’s prescription led the Bhiwandi Nizampura Police to the three accused for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old man and dumping his body in a white gunny bag last week.

The police were initially clueless about the man’s identity but later traced the doctor and the pharmacists and identified the man. The investigations revealed that the deceased was killed by three of his colleagues as one of them had an affair with the victim’s wife.

On January 20, the police found the body of Arman Sher Ali Shah under the Rupala Bridge in Bhiwandi. The body had already started to decompose and was beyond identification. The police searched his person and found a torn prescription from a doctor. While inspecting his clothes, they also found a blot of colour used in pearls or beads factories. With these two clues, the investigations began.

An officer from Nizampura police station said, “The deceased had several injury marks on his body, establishing that he was brutally killed. The prescription we found was torn, so we could not find the name of the patient. The doctor’s name was partially visible. So, after day-long inquiries in different areas, we traced the doctor. However, he had no record of the patient. So, we inquired in the nearby pharmacies with the same prescription and also inquired about the missing person in the nearby areas. Finally, we traced the family after two days. However, they too found it difficult to identify Shah. His elder son identified the body based on a mole on his face and a locket (Tavij) he was wearing.

The police learned that the deceased never left his wife anywhere and accompanied her everywhere. The cops traced the calls on his mobile. However, he had not carried his mobile with him on the day of the murder. They called some of the repeated calls on his number for questioning, when the main accused, Salman Shaikh, 27, confessed to the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Y Chauhan, said, “He allegedly had an affair with the deceased’s wife and Shah was an obstacle for him. He and two of his friends murdered Shah. The other two accused had fled to UP. So, we sent a team there. They had escaped from there and went to Bhusaval. We sent another team to Bhusaval and nabbed Taslim Ansari, 30, and Chanbabu Ansari, 26.”

Chauhan added that the three assaulted the accused to death, packed him in a gunny bag, threw him under the bridge and left. The deceased’s wife, however, had no role in the murder.