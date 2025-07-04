Tourist entry curbed at Andharban, Kundalika over safety concerns

PUNE: The Thane forest department has imposed restrictions at two popular monsoon treks in Pune - Andharban forest trail and Kundalika Valley - citing overcrowding and safety risks. After heavy tourist rush and mismanagement at the tourist points, both Pune forest department and district administration were criticised for its failure in crowd management, prompting both the authorities to request the Thane forest department to step in and take strict action. (HT)

On June 29, over 6,000 tourists flocked to Andharban, forcing forest officials to stop entry at noon after the crowd exceeded the trail’s capacity. “We allow only around 3,000 visitors in batches to avoid accidents,” said RFO Sagar Bhosale, urging tourists to avoid weekends.

After such heavy tourist rush and mismanagement at the tourist points, both Pune forest department and district administration were criticised for its failure in crowd management at these two popular tourist places, prompting both the authorities to request the Thane forest department to take strict action on this as the said forest area falls under its jurisdiction.

Acting on the request, Thane forest has officially closed Andharban and Kundalika Valley for the monsoon season. The official notification was issued on Thursday, July 3. The move is aimed at preventing mishaps on the slippery paths and minimising human-wildlife conflict during the breeding period. Entry will remain shut until further notice, and violators will face legal action.