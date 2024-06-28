Tout books 3,600 railway tickets worth over 6 crore, arrested

Mumbai: In a 36-hour operation, the vigilance department of the Western Railway (WR) unearthed a ticketing racket on June 26 where a tout misused the IRCTC website through cloning software to book multiple tickets in order to create a fake demand for tickets and later sell those off in black market. HT Image

The fraud managed to break into the IRCTC firewall and generated 973 IRCTC IDs and 3,600 e-tickets worth over ₹6 crore with the majority of bookings during the summer rush. Although the racket was busted in Surat, sources said the majority of these tickets were also for travel to and from Mumbai.

This comes at a time when passengers are already raising questions over the quality of catering services by IRCTC inside long-distance trains and at railway stations. The officials said an FIR has been lodged against the alleged criminal R Mittal from Surat and cases registered under various sections of the Railway Act.

“The criminal could break into the IRCTC software firewall and had 973 line IRCTC IDs, five high-end routers, five laptops, 54 line tickets on tatkal, and four email addresses. E-tickets worth approximately ₹2.88 crore were booked through Gadar App. Group ticket bookings were also done with a financial trail of around ₹4.50 crore. There is a serious need to review the firewall protections for which action is immediately required to be taken,” said a senior railway official.

The authorities said through a tip-off, the vigilance team received information indicating that the accused was allegedly engaged in the illegal business of reserving railway tickets using illicit software, operating from his home. To verify these allegations, a detailed and meticulous check was planned.

“This was one of the largest hauls where the alleged accused was caught red-handed. The team approached the residence of the accused with the aim of catching him red-handed, ensuring that his servers remained active to prevent any deletion of evidence. One significant challenge was gaining entry into his residence during the crucial tatkal booking hours without alerting him,” said sources.

Further explaining the situation, sources said the risk was that any clue might prompt him to erase critical data. However, a well-devised plan was made and the police sleuths entered his house with the assistance of the building’s watchman.

Upon gaining entry, the accused was found working on six laptops generating tatkal tickets using illicit software, which were immediately seized. The railways lodged an FIR against the accused and was handed over to city police under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed) of IPC and several sections of IT and Railway Act 1989.