Tracking three waves of Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai

Since March 11, 2020, Mumbai has seen three waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, each one registering a higher peak than the previous. Our understanding of the virus — and how to fight against it — has also changed tremendously. From being under one of the strictest lockdowns imposed across the globe as cases hit three-digits in the initial months to cautious restrictions that ensure daily livelihood is impacted the least, even as cases touch five-digits every day, the administration’s handling of Covid-19 too, has changed tremendously.

“I would say that the first wave was about learning, in the second wave we were hand to mouth for oxygen supply. Though we never ran out of oxygen, we had to shift patients due to oxygen supply issues. In the third wave, we are much more comfortable but are on alert. The second wave was the most stressful. But now, with vaccination and as two years have passed, there is more data available. We are able to get clear-cut guidelines from the state and Central government on handling of cases. Earlier, there were frequent amendments due to the evolving situation,” Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC said.

Here’s a look at some of the most important changes over the past three years:

Civic response

In January 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that it will start screening international passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, United Kingdom among other countries for symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cold or cough. The first test was conducted on February 3, and the result was negative. The BMC continued to screen and trace passengers for another month, and detected the first case of Covid-19 in the city on March 11: a senior citizen couple, travelling in a group of 40, returning from Dubai tested positive for the coronavirus. The other members of the group, who travelled to other cities outside Mumbai, tested positive for the virus too. The couple was isolated in Kasturba hospital, the city’s first infectious hospital.

In the first week of February, the then municipal commissioner of the BMC Praveen Pardeshi announced a sum of ₹2 crore for the upgradation of the civic-run Kasturba Hospital — and equip it with a 100-bed isolation ward to treat Covid patients. As of today, the corporation has spent close to ₹3,000 crore for Covid-19 infrastructure, with nine Covid-19 jumbo centres with 15,000 beds (ranging from isolation beds to oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds). In all, the city now has 35,000 beds, of which around 11,000 beds are in 186 private hospitals in the city.

Test, trace, contain

In the initial days of the pandemic, suspected cases were isolated in the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, and tested. Their close contacts were traced and tested to. ‘Test, trace and track’ became the basis of the protocol. If several cases emerged in a building or due to a super-spreader event, the civic body made containment zones around the hotspot.

The BMC conducted its first test on February 3, 2020 and by March, private laboratories were given permission to conducting Reverse Transcription – Polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. Since then, more than 14.2 million tests have been conducted over two years. At first, the BMC used to send a team at suspected patients’ home to test them. Starting March 2020, only symptomatic close contacts of a positive patient were tested. Asymptomatic high-risk contacts were tested on the seventh day, and if negative, they were asked to remain in home quarantine for seven days. Low risk asymptomatic close contacts were not tested but were asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Mumbai became the first city in India to open up testing starting July 7, 2020 — anyone wanting to get tested could do so without a doctor’s prescription.

Post this, several mild cases were home quarantined after tracing and their building, slums and chawls were sealed. By the second wave, the BMC started sealing slums, chawls or buildings only after a cluster of cases were found. In the third wave, a building is only sealed if more than 20% of the flats have Covid cases. As of now, the city has 58 sealed buildings.

In terms of tracing, initially, at least five to 20 close contacts were identified and screened. However, the ratio has changed. At present, two to 18 close contacts are traced for screening. The BMC continues to fumigate the premises of a positive case.

In the first wave, densely populated slum clusters and chawls including Dharavi and Worli Koliwada were among the worst-hit areas. In the second and third waves, a majority of the cases have been found in high-rises. According to BMC officials, this is because in the first wave, those living in high-rises did not mingle much on account of the lockdown. After the curbs were relaxed, socialization ensued and since then, far more cases are reported from high-rises. Even today, 80-90% of the cases in the third wave are from high-rises and the remaining is from slums and chawls.

According to civic officials, this shift has also meant that the demand for beds in private hospitals went up.

As daily caseload increases, the number of tests conducted increases, and in each of the waves, this has resulted in a backlog at private laboratories causing longer waiting periods for test results. At the height of the second wave, patients complained of test reports taking up to four days. The BMC guidelines make it mandatory for private laboratories to release reports in 24 hours after collection of samples, but that doesn’t always happen.

Owais Mirza, a resident of Mazgaon said, “My sister was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and we had to wait for two days to get a slot for home collection of Covid-19 samples. We also ended up buying a home kit due to this, but considering they are not very reliable we went on with the laboratory reports.”

Since June 2021, home test kits have been available, and in the third wave, their sales have skyrocketed. However, this has posed a problem for the BMC: many positive patients are not declaring their result to the civic body. In order to keep a tab on this, the BMC recently asked chemists to share details of the persons buying such home kits, so that the civic body can follow up with them.

On January 13, a senior civic official said that at least 100,000 kits were sold on that day, and between 1 and 2% of those who tested themselves at home were positive for Covid-19.

Isolation and hospitalisation

Between May and October 2020, as cases began to spiral upwards, symptomatic and high-risk age groups, and persons with co-morbidities were isolated in hospitals. The rest were advised home quarantine or isolation in government facilities.

In the second wave — the demand for oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators shot up drastically resulting in patients hunting for beds. A long waiting list greeted anyone contacting the BMC ward war room in a bid to find a hospital bed, and the BMC helped admit patients on priority depending on their clinical symptoms. Several patients were advised by doctors to isolate at home with oxygen concentrators, if their situation warranted it.

By comparison, in the third wave, around 80% of the beds out of the total around 35,000 beds are vacant, and the BMC has anticipated that even if the city reports double the number of cases, it is currently reporting (i.e 40,000 or more) the civic body will be able to arrange beds for everyone. This is because, starting June 2021, the BMC began to ramp up the infrastructure.

Close to 80-90 % of the cases reported daily basis are asymptomatic. Those with mild symptoms are now advised seven-day home quarantine.

Ward war rooms

Between March and August 2020, the bed allotment system was centralised — all calls by Covid-19 positive patients were made to a toll-free number, 1916, of the Disaster Management System. On August 10, the BMC created 24 ward war rooms and decentralised the bed-allotment system. Each war room consisted of health officers, interns and doctors who evaluated the patient’s case history — and their blood oxygen level — before taking a call on allotting a bed in a Covid-19 hospital or quarantine facility.

This arrangement depended on seamless coordination between the control room and hospitals. Thousands were helped. However, as the caseload spiked, the war rooms found themselves overwhelmed. Many citizens took to social media platforms to complain; even the BMC upped its communication game. It began to tweet out ward war room information and asked citizens to trust the civic body. “Please understand that the Ward War Rooms have no reason to hold back beds if there are any vacant. If you aren’t getting a bed, it’s because beds are full. War Rooms will surely update you with an alternative arrangement as soon as they can,” its official Twitter handle posted on April 24, 2021.

At present, the burden on ward war rooms is lesser. As a majority of the cases are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic, positive cases and close contacts are mostly in home quarantine. The war rooms in each of the city’s 24 wards remain active.

Vaccination programme

Towards the end of 2020 had conducted a door-to-door survey in which it had identified around three million people who were both vulnerable and senior citizens. Conducted between the first and second waves, this helped the civic body execute treatment and pandemic management protocols. It also helped in the roll out of the vaccination programme in January 2021.

The second wave began in the city in February 2021 and it had reached its peak in April. This was also the time when India was rolling out its newly-launched national vaccination programme: after health care and frontline workers, whose vaccination started in January, the programme began for senior citizens starting March 1. By May 1, everyone above 18 could get their jabs.

For BMC officials, the second wave surge went hand in hand with rolling out the vaccination programme. Staff management was one of the biggest challenges. By the third wave, the city has achieved over 100% first dose coverage and 90% second dose coverage.

In the past few weeks, with the inclusion of booster shots for senior citizens and jabs for 15–18-year-olds, the civic body is focused on ensuring this target population is covered.

Dr Madhav Sathe, Former Professor of Microbiology at Nair Hospital said, “The unvaccinated population will remain to be a concern considering they have the potential to bring further spikes in the near future. We have to ensure that the maximum number of citizens is fully vaccinated.”

Dr Balkrishna Adsul, dean of civic-run Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, which was one of the first dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the city said, “We are at it (on Covid-19 duty) since two years now and let me tell you that we are the most comfortable and confident in the third wave despite the fact that caseload is much higher compared to second and first wave. Patients are getting discharged within five days, and it is easier to manage bed distribution.”