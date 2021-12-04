Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traffic police appeal to people to avoid Kalyan station unless necessary

The ongoing work of the SATIS project has led to barricading of some portions of the station road due to which there is vehicular congestion at most times. Kalyan traffic police have urged people to avoid the station premises unless essential. (RISHIKESH CHAUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 08:14 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

With the ongoing work of the Kalyan Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) project, which is leading to congestion at the railway station premises, the Kalyan traffic police has appealed to the citizens to only come to station if necessary or avoid taking the road.

“The ongoing work of the SATIS project has led to barricading of some portions of the station road due to which there is vehicular congestion at most times. Those who do not have any urgent work at the station should avoid taking the stretch and use alternate routes in the city,” said a traffic police officer of Kalyan west traffic unit.

As per the SKDCL the SATIS work shall be completed in 36 months since it began. However, the work on revamping the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus depot, which is also part of this project, would take time as the consent from the MSRTC is yet to be received.

“The work in the depot premises has not begun as we are yet to receive the consent from the state transport body. So far, the MSRTC has given conceptual approval. However, the final consent is remaining as the decision on cost and profit sharing is pending,” said Tarun Juneja, executive engineer for the project, KDMC.

“A committee has been finalised to discuss the cost and profit sharing of the commercials to be set up at the depot premises. Once this decision is taken, the work at the depot premises will also begin. As of now, we are carrying out the work of flyover, skywalk, covering of nullah and building a parking lot,” added Juneja.

