Traffic police crackdown on heavy vehicles flouting ban during peak hour

Mumbai The Mumbai Traffic police has begun to crack the whip on heavy vehicles plying in the city during peak hours in the past three months. Since October 2021, cops have penalised over 60,000 heavy vehicles for violating the notification of not entering the city limits from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. Private busses have also been restricted in city limits from 7 am till midnight.

On October 9, 2021, the police reissued the notification banning the movement of heavy vehicles in the city during peak hours to decongest traffic and allow the free movement of emergency vehicles. The traffic police had first imposed such a ban in 2018, which did not prove effective and was relaxed in March 2020 during the nationwide lockdown.

According to the traffic police officials, the influx of heavy vehicles entering the city from Dahisar and Mulund toll booths had added to traffic jams in Mumbai. “As cases of Omicron are surging, it is essential to decongest traffic so that people can reach hospitals on time and emergency vehicles could ply faster. Due to shift in office timings, it is essential to keep the roads free of heavy vehicles,” said Raj Tilak Roshan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic HQ).

In addition to fining the drivers, the police also ensure that the vehicles remained parked on the road near entry points and is only moved when permitted. “Drivers found this loophole and used to leave by just paying the fine. Now we make them park the vehicle immediately after they cross the toll booth if they enter Mumbai during the ban hours,” said Roshan.

“Every day we penalise at least 800 vehicles which can go up to 1,000 on some days,” added Roshan.

PI Hussain Jatkar, from Vikhroli traffic chowki, said that if they spot a heavy vehicle parked during ban hours, drivers are sent e-challans of ₹500.

“We let them move the vehicle after 11 am. In case they are caught flouting the rule again, we impose a fine of ₹1,500 which acts as a deterrent to some extent,” said Jatkar.

In 2021, the number of registered buses and heavy goods vehicles was up 19 percent compared to the previous year. As many as 1,95,109 vehicles, including heavy vehicles and bikes, were registered in Mumbai this year compared to 1,64,483 in 2020.