Traffic police to crack down on modified bike silencers

Raj Tilak Roshan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic HQ) said that they had been receiving complaints about bikers speeding in the localities with modified silencers and creating noise pollution.
The traffic police also penalised errant bikers for silencer modification, under section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 07:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Bandra traffic division on Friday destroyed over 100 modified motorcycle silencers seized for causing noise pollution during a special drive, which will now be extended to the entire city.

According to traffic police, a special team was constituted to keep a watch on motorcycles with modified and noisy silencers. The officials began inspecting bikes like Royal Enfield, Pulsar among others that were fitted with modified silencers.

After a successful drive by the Bandra division, the traffic police has decided to replicate it in other parts of the city, said a senior traffic police official.

Raj Tilak Roshan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic HQ) said that they had been receiving complaints about bikers speeding in the localities with modified silencers and creating noise pollution.

Roshan said that apart from senior citizens, patients admitted in hospitals were also affected by the loud noise of modified silencers. “We had seized bikes with modified silencers and asked owners to get the original silencers and then claim their bike to create awareness,” said Roshan.

The traffic police also penalised errant bikers for silencer modification, under section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police has also appealed to the bikers to remove the modified silencers and help reduce noise pollution in the city.

