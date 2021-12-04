Traffic restrictions in Dadar for Ambedkar’s death anniversary

As a large congregation was expected at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai’s Dadar on December 6, marking Dr BR Ambedkar’s 66th death anniversary, the traffic police has imposed some restrictions in Shivaji Park area beginning Saturday afternoon till Tuesday morning, for the four days Abmbedkar’s followers are likely to stay in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the traffic police, S K Bole Road in Dadar west will be open for one-way traffic from Siddhi Vinayak junction to Hanuman temple and there will be no entry from the temple side on the stretch.

Bhavani Shankar Road will also be one-way from Hanuman temple or Dadar Kabutarkhana up to its Junction with Gokhale Road South. Thus, vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Gokhale Road South via Gopinath Chavan Chowk, except for the Bombay Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) buses and emergency or utility services, the traffic police officials said.

Some roads in the area, like the SVS Road from Siddhi Vinayak junction to Hinduja Hospital will remain closed for all heavy vehicles and local residents will be allowed to go only up to Pandurang Naik Marg junction from Hinduja Hospital. Except BEST buses, all other heavy vehicles and goods carriers will be diverted from Mahim junction via Mori Road towards Senapati Bapat Road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around nine roads in the vicinity of Chaitya Bhoomi such as the SVS Road, Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road, Keluskar Road (north and south), Gokhale Road (north and south), Tilak Bridge, SK Bole Road, Bhavani Shankar Road and Lakshmi Nappu Road will be “no parking zones” from Friday to Sunday, while nine places have been kept for parking, including Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim and Dadar and Mahim Reti Bunder.