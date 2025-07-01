Train fare for Konkan surges due to demand

Mumbai: The recent 25% cap on waitlisted (WL) train tickets for all classes has pushed up dynamic pricing in long-distance trains to Konkan from Mumbai. The demand for Konkan-bound trains usually shoots up before the Ganpati festival. (PTI)

According to sources, a few trains departing from LTT, Panvel, Kalyan and Vasai just before the festival have provided an option of surge fares ranging from 120% to a whopping 260% of the actual fare against a confirmed ticket (see box). This has also given a thrust to the need to extend the cap on WL tickets from the recent flat 25% to 30-60% depending on the coach class.

An internal communication issued by the Railway Board to the zonal railways on June 28, stated, ‘It has been decided that the maximum current waiting list limits will be revised to 60% and 30% of the redefined capacity of each class available at originating as well as roadside stations for air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned classes respectively.’ However, senior railway officials told HT on June 30 that this revision had not been implemented and was still being mulled upon.

According to Central Railway officials, there are a few trains on which dynamic pricing is in place. Under this form of pricing, also known as surge pricing or flexi-fare, train ticket prices fluctuate based on demand. Flexi-fares are not for popular trains such as the Tutari Express, Konkan Kanya, Netravati Express or Matsyagandha Express but for the AC class of less popular trains.

“The average surge price for a confirmed ticket is anywhere from 120% to 260% of the original ticket price or even higher, depending on the date and period of travel,” said a senior rail official. “We understand that fares are touching ₹5,000 in select trains for 1AC but there are clients who are ready to pay.”

Given this high demand, the railways are seeking a cap on WL tickets at anywhere between 30% to 60% depending on the class (sleeper, 3AC, 2AC, 1AC). Starting June 16, the Railway Board had implemented a flat cap of 25% for WL tickets for all classes. By doing this, they wanted to restrict the number of people coming to railway stations with WL tickets.

Sources said that over the fortnight, the inspection of many long-distance mail and express trains to gauge booking trends brought to light that first AC and second AC coaches were running emptier than usual. “As it is, the allotment of seats through roadside stations is less than at the main terminal stations, and the 25% cap has been further reducing the chances of seats being occupied,” explained another rail official. “For instance, 1AC has 12 seats and only three of these can be waitlisted. If there is a cancellation, the seat goes empty.”

Meanwhile, starting July 1, Indian Railways will implement a nationwide passenger fare hike for long-distance travel, marking the first such revision in five years. The fare increase will impact second class, sleeper and AC passengers, with rates adjusted according to distance and class of travel. For second-class passengers, fares will remain unchanged for journeys up to 500 km.

The sleeper and first-class fares will increase by 0.5 paise per kilometre on long-distance trains, and by 1 paisa per kilometre on mail/express services. For AC classes, including chair car, AC 3-tier/3-economy, AC 2-tier and first/executive class, fares will increase by two paise per kilometre. The revised fare structure will also apply to premium and special trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar and others.