Transpersons in Palghar to get 1k pension every month

Transgender persons in Palghar district are set to receive monthly pension of ₹1,000 as part of the Centre’s Sanjay Gandhi Pension Scheme, making this the first district in Maharashtra to do so, district collector Dr Manik Gursal said.

“We are nearly finishing a survey to identify eligible transgender persons in the district, and we have managed to identify 100. Hopefully, pension will be started within a month or two,” Gursal said.

The district has set up a four-member team, comprising the civil surgeon, a gynecologist, a psychiatrist and a medical officer to issue transgender identity cards, which is one of the requirements mandated by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act for transpersons to receive benefits and to ensure that other documentation can be brought in line with the transperson’s gender identity.

Vaibhav Sankhe a social activist from Boisar is assisting the collector’s office in issuing the cards.

Arti,a transgender person from Boisar said the ID cards would “help us gain access to various government schemes and help us gain respect in the society.”

In 2014, the Supreme Court of India passed a landmark judgment affirming an individual’s right to choose their gender identity. In 2019, it passed a law that sought to ensure that transpersons receive their Constitutional rights; the act, however, has been critiqued for deviating from the spirit of the 2014 SC judgment.