Transport commissioner’s office to RTOs: Take action against e-bike manufacturers for selling high-voltage batteries

MUMBAI: Amid rising cases of electric bikes exploding and catching fire, the transport commissioner’s office has directed Regional Transport Offices (RTO) to monitor and take action against e-bikes manufacturers selling high-voltage batteries for the vehicles. Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne has directed the RTOs to register complaints with the police against e-bike manufacturers for modification. A special drive for the inspection of such vehicles has been launched.

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, e-bikes with a battery capacity of less than 250 watts and a speed limit of 25 kmph are exempted from registration and motor vehicle taxes. The vehicles, however, have to be certified by certain institutes authorised by the government.

“It has been observed that some vehicle manufacturers sell e-bikes without a certificate from a recognised organisation. Also, by illegally modifying the e-bikes, the battery capacity of such vehicles are increased to more than 250 watts. This is likely to pose serious threats to road safety if the vehicles are sold in an illegal manner. There have also been frequent reports of e-bikes catching fire,” states the circular.

It also asks citizens to check for vehicle certification and any unauthorised alterations to the vehicles. The manufacturers fit e-bikes with higher capacity batteries in order to increase the speed.

Transport experts have stated that as electric vehicle registrations go up, small manufacturers of e-bikes must be monitored for modification. “Initially, there were only a limited number of vehicles, but now, they have increased rapidly and are becoming a part of daily life. Registrations and certification of the vehicles should be the norm. Further, the modifications of vehicles are causing incidents of fire and are a safety hazard. The monitoring of small manufacturers of e-bikes is very crucial,” said AV Shenoy.