Transport dept to levy 50 per day on autos for un-calibrated meters

MUMBAI: The transport department will begin levying a fine of ₹50 per day on all auto rickshaws and taxis that have not recalibrated their e-meters. The deadline for this was May 31, and the authorities on Monday asked the RTOs to identify all such vehicles. (Shutterstock)

The re-calibration of electronic meters is a process to ensure that the fares are updated to ₹26 for autos and ₹31 for taxis. “The last date was May 31,” confirmed a transport department official. “Now if any auto rickshaw or taxi comes to the RTO for any work and if its e-meter has not been recalibrated, a fine of ₹50 per day will be levied.”

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been informed about this. In Mumbai, there are RTOs at Tardeo, Andheri, Wadala and Borivali, where autos and taxis are registered. An RTO officer, however, said that since the beginning of June, they had not come across any autos and taxis that had not updated their meters.

There are 2.60 lakh auto rickshaws in the western and eastern suburbs and 20,000 taxis registered at the four RTOs. Union leaders said that a handful of shared autos and taxis were likely to be the ones that had not recalibrated their e-meters. The recalibration process began earlier this year.