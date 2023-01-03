Travel agent booked for selling fake flight tickets

Mumbai: A tours and travel operator from Mahim, who allegedly cheated his clients by either sending them fake flight tickets or none at all, after accepting money, has been booked by the police.

The police said that some of the travel agent’s victims even reached the airports only to learn that their tickets were fake.

Following complaints of cheating, the Shivaji Park police have booked Abhishek Kotwal, who runs Pushpam Holidays and Tours and Samarth Holidays Tours and Travels at Shivaji Park and Mahim.

According to the police, the case was registered based on complaint lodged by Nikhil Dhania, 35, a resident of London, who did not to get a ticket after paying Kotwal for a two-way flight journey from London to New Delhi.

“I had paid ₹1.85 lakh to Kotwal in September for booking two flight tickets from London to New Delhi and return flight. I had planned to return to London after the vacations. I had asked him to book a ticket for December 27 and had reminded many times,” said Dhania, who works as a manager with a consultancy firm in London.

“However, when I called him on December 16 for the tickets, he told me that he will book the the same on December 18. When I called him again, he said he will book on December 19, the next day, he said he will book tickets on December 20,” said Dhania, who belongs to Faridabad, Haryana.

He said, “As I had paid for the tickets already, Kotwal was just making sure that I do not come to India. Despite knowing that fares go up close to journey dates, he didn’t book my tickets.

“Finally, I had to purchase the tickets on my own. I decided to register an offence against Kotwal and came to Mumbai only for that purpose,” he said.

Dhania had also referred Kotwal to his London-based friend Amit Upadhyay, who paid the operator ₹1.34 lakh in August, as he had planned to visit India in December.

“My friend and his family reached Heathrow Airport where they were informed that the tickets were fake,” said Dhania.

When Upadhyay contacted Kotwal, he was told to stay in a hotel near the airport and that fresh tickets will be booked.

“Neither did Kotwal book the tickets, nor did he pay their hotel bills. Apart from the money paid initially, we have lost in around ₹10 lakh just to book fresh tickets,” said Dhania.

A police officer said, “Kotwal has also cheated Anil Chhabria of ₹1.99 lakh, Deepanshu Thingra of ₹ 30,000, Punit Gupta of ₹ 5.54 lakh, Naman Sehgal of ₹ 1.96 lakh.

“Sehgal was to travel from Delhi to Srinagar and even stay in a hotel for which he had paid Kotwal. Melbourne-based Simran Arora was also cheated of ₹78,000 for Melbourne to New Delhi ticket,” said the police officer.

The police said as per the complainant, Kotwal makes tall claims and offers competitive pricing on booking of tickets and hotels and takes a 100 % advance. On receiving the cash, he first gives fake tickets which the victims only realise when they reach the airport.

“He books genuine tickets only for a select few, who vigorously follow up the matter with him. Otherwise, he defaults completely.

“We are yet to arrest him. Seven complainants have already registered offences against him through Dhania. Most of them are from New Delhi,” said the officer