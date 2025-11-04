Trial to resume in 26/11 case against Abu Jundal after HC allows Delhi Police’s plea

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday cleared the decks for the trial of 26/11 accused Syed Zabiuddin Sayed Zakiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal by quashing a 2018 order that had directed the Delhi Police to produce travel documents of officers who allegedly brought him back from Saudi Arabia. New Delhi : 27th June 2012 : File photo of 26/11 attack handler Abu Jindal alias Abu Jabiuddin alias Abu Hamza, arrested by the Special Cell, in New Delhi. HT Photo

The 2018 directive from a Mumbai sessions court had stalled the proceedings for over six years after the Delhi Police, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation challenged it, citing national security and diplomatic privilege. With the High Court now setting aside that order, Jundal’s long-pending trial is expected to resume soon.

Ansari, currently held as an undertrial in the Arthur Road jail in connection with the 26/11 terror attacks, was first arrested in 2012 for his alleged role in those attacks. Prosecution claims he taught Hindi to the lone surviving terrorist, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, and coordinated the strikes from a control room in Karachi. The 26/11 attacks killed 175 persons and injured over 300.

Background to the case

Born in Maharashtra’s Beed district, Ansari is alleged to have travelled first to Bangladesh (2006), then Pakistan, and later Saudi Arabia. Intelligence agencies say he was one of four handlers operating out of a Karachi-based control room from 24–28 November 2008, issuing instructions to the terrorists via internet calls and tracking media coverage.

In June 2012, Ansari was arrested in Delhi. The Delhi Police maintain he was apprehended near the Indira Gandhi International airport; Ansari claims he was detained in Saudi Arabia and deported under prior arrangement. His petition states that on 9 June 2012 Delhi Police arrived in Saudi Arabia with emergency travel documents in his name, and on 20 June they flew him from Dammam airport to New Delhi via Jet Airways.

Following this, a Mumbai sessions court in 2018 asked the Delhi Police to provide those travel documents to the accused. Aggrieved by this, three petitions were filed in the Bombay high court in 2018 against the order, by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, claiming privilege over the documents and urged the court to quash and set aside the trial court order.

In April 2018, the Bombay High Court stayed the trial against Ansari since the petitions were pending.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the central government along with additional solicitor general Anil Singh, and advocates Aayush Kedia, DP Singh and Adarsh Vyas, and submitted that the documents sought to be produced are not relevant for the purpose of the trial and connected with the offence for which Ansari was being tried.

“The accused has no right to summon documents under Section 91 of the CRPC”, they said, adding that matters concerning public interest, national security, and foreign relations are treated as “exceptions”, which was not considered by the trial court.

On the other hand, advocate Wahab Khan, representing Ansari, said the order could not be challenged as it was interlocutory in nature and that the central government was not a direct party to the trial.

After perusing the affidavits submitted by the authorities, the single judge bench of justice RN Laddha on Monday allowed the petitions and struck down the 2018 order. As the petitions are now disposed, Ansari’s trial is expected to resume soon.