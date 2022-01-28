Tribal couple rides 40 km on scooter with son’s body as pillion

A tribal couple were forced to travel 40 km with their deceased son on a two-wheeler after three ambulance drivers refused to carry the body to their village in Mokhada, Palghar. All three drivers were dismissed for the lapse.

Ajay Pardhi, a Class 1 student, died due to acute pneumonia at Cottage Hospital, Jawhar, on Tuesday. His father, Yuvraj Pardhi, who works as a farm labourer, tried to hire an ambulance to transport their son’s body back home at the remote Sadakwadi village, about 40 km for the funeral. But at least three ambulance drivers available at the hospital refused.

Ultimately, the couple wrapped their child’s body in blankets and travelled on a scooter to reach their hut in Sadakwadi village.

Dr Ramdas Marad, CMO, Cottage Hospital, said that government ambulances are not allowed to transport the dead. “To help the Pardhi family, I even summoned a private ambulance but the driver was charging a huge amount as it was night and Pardhi could not afford the cost,” Marad said, adding that the hospital did not have a hearse van and no alternative transport was available.

“We suggested to the family to wait till daybreak but Pardhi feared that a post mortem may be conducted of the body. We assured him that since the boy died due to natural causes, no autopsy was needed but the parents insisted on taking the body to their village,” Marad added.

We have dismissed the three drivers, said Marad.

According to a health department official, the state government will soon order the deployment of a hearse van in each rural hospital so that such incidents are not repeated.

Vivek Pandit, ex MLA of Vasai and president of Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a tribal welfare outfit, said that such incidents are common in Palghar, Nandurbar and other tribal belts where there are no health facilities. “In hilly areas, there are no medicos, gynaecologists, nurses, ambulances, medicines but the state government is ignoring the issue,” he said.

