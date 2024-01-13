Trio arrested for killing 23-year-old, dumping body in Mithi river

MUMBAI: Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man by strangling him and dumping his body in the Mithi river in Kurla West. During the investigation, the crime branch officials found out that the main accused, Nafis Khan, 36, suspected that the victim, Amaan Shaikh, was having an affair with his wife and therefore planned his murder with two of his accomplices. Khan has robbery, rape and rioting cases registered against him in the past and was also externed earlier from the city for two years. Mumbai, India. Jan 12, 2024. Mumbai Crime branch unit 5 has been arrested three person from Govandi area in Rickshaw driver murder case. Crime branch have seized country made pistol. Jan 12,2024 (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The other two accused are identified as Mukesh Pal, 25, and Mohammad Saquib, 23, both are autorickshaw drivers, and all three live in the Govandi area. The police recovered two country-made pistols and two big knives from the accused. Officers said Khan owned three auto rickshaws and rented them to drivers on a shift basis and the victim was one of the drivers and often visited his place to give shift charges.

According to the police, the deceased, Amaan Shaikh’s body was found on January 5 near a bridge in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The Kurla police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the death. The crime branch unit 5, which conducted a parallel probe, found that the missing person complaint was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station one day before and matched the description of the victim.

The victim’s family informed police that Shaikh was driving Khan’s auto rickshaw and the auto owner had visited their place on January 5 – the date of the incident and informed his sister that Amaan had not contacted him for two weeks and his auto was also missing, said deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan of the crime branch.

On tracking the mobile tower location of Khan, the police noticed that he had visited the place of the victim on January 5 and had later been to Mithi River in Kurla. On confronting Khan about it, he eventually confessed to the crime and also revealed the names of his two accomplices, said police inspector Ghanshyam Nair.

Khan purportedly revealed that on January 4, he had called the victim at his residence and strangled him. Later they kept the body in an auto and dumped it in Mithi river the next morning, Nair added.