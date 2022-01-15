Truck breaks down on railway tracks, train services disrupted between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi

The local train services between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations were hit after a truck broke down on the railway track during the evening peak hours on Saturday. The services were delayed by 30 minutes.

As per the Kalyan railway officials, at around 5pm on Saturday, a call was received from railway (CSMT) control room that a truck broke down on the railway track between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi railway stations.

The staff and workers of the Kalyan railway station reached the spot and began clearing the truck from the tracks. As per the railway officials, the truck was moved from the track by 5.45pm.

“The services were delayed by half-an-hour due to the incident. However, after removing the truck from the track, the services were resumed,” said an officer of Kalyan railway station.

