Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Truck breaks down on railway tracks, train services disrupted between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi
mumbai news

Truck breaks down on railway tracks, train services disrupted between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi

The local train services between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations were hit after a truck broke down on the railway track during the evening peak hours on Saturday; the services were delayed by 30 minutes
Kalyan railway station. A truck broke down on the railway tracks, disrupting train services between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi for half-an-hour on Saturday evening. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Kalyan railway station. A truck broke down on the railway tracks, disrupting train services between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi for half-an-hour on Saturday evening. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:02 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

The local train services between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations were hit after a truck broke down on the railway track during the evening peak hours on Saturday. The services were delayed by 30 minutes.

As per the Kalyan railway officials, at around 5pm on Saturday, a call was received from railway (CSMT) control room that a truck broke down on the railway track between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi railway stations.

The staff and workers of the Kalyan railway station reached the spot and began clearing the truck from the tracks. As per the railway officials, the truck was moved from the track by 5.45pm.

“The services were delayed by half-an-hour due to the incident. However, after removing the truck from the track, the services were resumed,” said an officer of Kalyan railway station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out