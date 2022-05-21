Trustee arrested for duping Central government of ₹59.89 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old trustee of Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust for allegedly causing a loss of ₹58.89 crore to the government of India through a donation racket. The arrested trustee, Umesh Nagda, who trades in spices, is based in Andheri East. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody up to May 31. Police said that the mastermind of the racket is still at large.
Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust had been earlier registered under section 35(1)(ii) of the I-T Act as a research association having as its sole object to undertake scientific research or to run a university, college, or other institution for carrying out scientific research.
In March 2018, the Bhoiwada police had booked trustee Umesh Nagda and others after the Income Tax (I-T) department found the trust registration had expired in 2006 and it was no longer eligible to receive donations. However, it continued to receive donations from the public by allegedly showing bogus certificates in the name of undertaking scientific research. The case has been transferred to EOW.
The Income-Tax department then wrote to the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Scientific Research in New Delhi.
“The Department of Scientific Research responded that Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust doesn’t exist and the certificate the trust is showing to get donations was bogus, as the department had not issued such certificates,” the complainant stated in the complaint.
After the trust was found to be bogus, I-T officials carried out a thorough inquiry. Officers found that Nagda and others had between 2013 and 2019 accepted ₹194.67 crore as donations from various organisations in seven bank accounts.
Further, in order to avail of tax relaxation, they submitted trust’s bogus certificate and caused a revenue loss of ₹58.59 crore to the government of India, the complainant stated.
The donation received in the trust’s account was later diverted to six bank accounts of various firms in Gujarat. But when officers tried to track the fund flow, no one could be found at the offices of those firms. Police are yet to find out as to whom the trust money was being diverted, said an EOW officer. The probe so far has revealed that one Deepak Chimanlal Shah used to take blank signed cheques from Nagda, the signing authority for the trust, and would pay a monthly ₹20,000 to Nagda. Nagda in his statement to the Income Tax had said that Shah is the mastermind of the racket, the officer added.
-
BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given seven days' time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same. The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10.
-
Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects ₹557 crore revenue
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax. Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected ₹450 crore in revenue. Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax.
-
Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman
Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.
-
Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle
Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning. A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle.
-
Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday. Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics