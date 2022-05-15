Two arrested for trying to siphon off ₹78 lakh by forging MLA’s cheque
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency.
The accused allegedly tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader’s bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. The fraud came to light when the bank officials contacted Chaudhary to verify the authenticity of the cheque before processing it.
The accused have been identified as Suketu Rameshchandra Dave, 47, a resident of Ahmadabad and Jayesh Chandrakant Shah, 54, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali. Anand Mule, a senior inspector of Kalachowki police station, confirmed the development.
The complainant Chaudhary, a resident of Parel village, has a savings account in the Union Bank of India’s Lalbaug branch, where his salary is credited. According to the cops, the bank officials at the Naranpura branch in Ahmedabad contacted the manager of the Lalbaug branch after receiving the cheque for clearance.
On Wednesday, the manager of the Lalbaug branch contacted Chaudhary’s personal assistant and informed him that the bank’s Ahmedabad branch had received a cheque for ₹78 lakh issued by the MLA. As Chaudhary was busy in a meeting, he asked his son Siddhesh to co-ordinate with the bank manager. On his father’s instructions, Siddhesh informed the manager that his father had not issued the cheque for ₹78 lakh to anyone and requested the bank officials to not process it.
Later, the bank officials emailed photos of the cheque and deposit slip to Chaudhary. After perusing the documents, Chaudhary informed the bank that the signature on the said cheque was forged, and also the bank never issued a cheque book with the serial numbers printed on the cheque to him.
Chaudhary requested the bank to destroy the bogus cheque and on Thursday filed a police complaint, an officer said. The police have registered a case under sections 464 (making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person, intending it to be believed that the document was made by a real person), 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 420 (cheating) and 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.
Case registered against auto dealer for issuing fake number plates
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of a Charkop-based automobile store- Ria Dealership- for allegedly cheating more than 20 people by selling them two-wheelers and issuing fake number plates without registering them with the RTOs. The racket was unearthed three days ago by the Kandivali traffic police during a nakabandi at SV Road.
Man arrested for ATM card fraud
Mumbai A 32-year-old plumber has been arrested for switching ATM cards of unsuspecting victims and withdrawing cash from their accounts. When the accused Sambhav Acharya was searched, the Mahim police found at least 50 non-usable ATM debit cards in his possession of different banks. According to the police, on March 30, a 56-year-old woman went to the ATM centre near Paradise Cinema at Mahim at 1.30 pm to generate a PIN number.
On an emotional journey with old parents
A play Akhari Vasant penned and directed by Shubdeep Raha took Lucknowites on an emotional ride. Raha, a National School of Drama alumnus and presently a faculty at Bhartendu Natya Academy, was inspired by what he saw at an old-age home in Siliguri as a kid. The story revolved around an old couple Sudhir and Geeta living alone in India after their only son with Sudhir's wife settle abroad.
Delhi demolitions: Kejriwal to chair meet with AAP MLAs tomorrow
Amid the ongoing political slugfest over the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting with his party MLAs on Monday at 11 am, news agency PTI reported. On Friday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had written to union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to stop the 'destruction' in the name of anti-encroachment drive. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who blocked the demolition drive in southeast Delhi was granted bail a day later.
Need separate IAS ‘municipal cadre’ for effective administration: Lucknow mayor
The All India Mayors Council on Saturday decided to appeal to the chief ministers of the various states to implement the 74th Constitutional Amendment Bill to strengthen the local self-government in their states. Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who participated in the meeting, said, “The mayors from across the country requested the Central government to amend the All India Municipal Act and create a separate “Municipal cadre” in the Indian Administrative Services.”
