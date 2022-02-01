Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Two booked for stalking, harassing pub manager

Mumbai: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing the manager of a Khar-based pub
Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the Khar Police on Saturday and registered a case against the duo for outraging the modesty of a woman and stalking (File photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing the manager of a Khar-based pub.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Bisht (39) and Harish Kanwar (25), allegedly passed lewd comments at the complainant.

In her complaint, the 30-year-old woman said that Bisht, who works at a private firm in South Mumbai, often stared at her and made her feel uncomfortable.

She said that On January 23, Bisht followed her and asked for her phone number. The accused also asked her to “party with him” but she refused, the woman said in her statement, adding that Bisht then followed her to the bathroom and verbally harassed her.

The complainant further said that a few days ago, Bisht along with his accomplice stalked the complainant again and passed lewd comments. Fed up with the harassment, the woman approached the Khar Police on Saturday and registered a case against the duo for outraging the modesty of a woman and stalking.



Following the complaint, both accused were arrested on Sunday under section 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, a constable from Oshiwara police station was booked by Versova police for molestation after he misbehaved with a female constable. The two were allegedly having an affair and the female constable wanted to end it but the accused continued to harass her. The accused asked her to meet him in a restaurant where they had a fight and he allegedly misbehaved with her, prompting her to call the Versova police.

