Two employees killed in fire at Maha rubber unit
A 65-year-old manager and an engineer of a rubber factory were killed in a major fire in Navi Mumbai’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), officials said on Saturday.
The first casualty was reported at 7 am on Saturday after fire officers managed to partially douse the fire and reach the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. At noon, the second body was discovered in the bathroom on the second floor of that building.
“In the areas wherein the fire is doused, we are conducting a cooling procedure. The first body was identified as that of Sukumaran Nair (65) and the second one of Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (25),” NMMC fire officer Purushottam Jadhav, said.
-
Punjab-origin man gets 20-year jail for violent robbery in London
London: An Indian-origin man, who was found guilty of a violent robbery in east London, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment along with two of hAjaypal Singh, 28'saccomplices. He was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 20 years, with an extended licence period of five years allowing for a further term dependent on conduct. A man, aged in his 40s, had also sustained stab wounds to his head.
-
In April, Ferozepur railway division recovers record ₹5.21 crore from ticket defaulters
Initiating a rigorous checking drive, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways recovered ₹5.21 crore as fine in April from ticket violators, surpassing its previous record. The division in March had collected ₹3.96 crore as a fine but the checking teams have managed to break their previous record. Ludhiana collects ₹2.30 crore However, ticket checkers in Ludhiana collected a total of ₹2.30 crore as a fine in April.
-
Medical reveals injury marks on Bagga’s body, will give him security: Delhi Police
New Delhi: The medical examination of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, conducted after the Punjab Police arrested him, has revealed injury marks on his body, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The Delhi Police also said it will make necessary security arrangements for the Delhi BJP leader. Bagga returned to his Janakpuri home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate by the Delhi Police.
-
Patiala jail supdt booked, transferred for ‘thrashing’ home guards volunteer
Patiala: Police have booked the Patiala jail superintendent for allegedly thrashing a home guards volunteer on the jail premises. The FIR was registered after a delegation of home guards officials met Patiala senior superintendent of police Deepak Parek, alleging that home guards volunteer Gurpreet Singh, who was on duty in the jail, was beaten up by jail superintendent Sucha Singh. Manjit Singh Tiwana has been appointed as the new Patiala jail superintendent.
-
Bagga arrest row: Punjab moves two pleas in HC, wants Centre to be made party
The first application was moved by deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Mohali, Manvir Singh Bajwa in the court of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. The high court has adjourned the hearing for May 10. The Punjab government has alleged that its police personnel were “detained” at Janakpuri and Kurukshetra police stations when they had gone to arrest Bagga in connection with a case registered against him at Mohali last month.
