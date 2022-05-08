Two employees killed in fire at Maha rubber unit

A 65-year-old manager and an engineer of a rubber factory were killed in a major fire in Navi Mumbai’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), officials said on Saturday.

The first casualty was reported at 7 am on Saturday after fire officers managed to partially douse the fire and reach the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. At noon, the second body was discovered in the bathroom on the second floor of that building.

“In the areas wherein the fire is doused, we are conducting a cooling procedure. The first body was identified as that of Sukumaran Nair (65) and the second one of Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (25),” NMMC fire officer Purushottam Jadhav, said.