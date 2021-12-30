Two get life for killing man outside Churchgate station

Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced two transwomen to life imprisonment and acquitted one, for killing a 30-year-old man outside Churchgate railway station in January 2016.

On Thursday, additional sessions judge Dr U J More convicted and sentenced Payal and Koyal, who identify as transwomen, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on each of them. The court also acquitted Samira due to lack of evidence. The court observed that the accused repeatedly assaulted the deceased, Manda Kale.

“They gave repeated fist and kick blows with great force till the man became unconscious,” the court observed. “Both the accused knew that this repeated fist and kick blows would kill him. They had knowledge that their act was so imminently dangerous that it would in all probability cause death or severe bodily injuries,” the court said. One of the accused defended herself stating that Kale had molested her.

Venkatesh Kale, the brother of the deceased took Kale to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital, where the doctors informed him that Kale had suffered severe internal injuries and one of his intestines was ruptured. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Arguing for the prosecution, assistant public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar submitted eyewitness accounts as well as Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage that showed the accused assaulting the victim.

