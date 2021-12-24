Two held for posing as god-men and duping women in eastern suburbs

MUMBAI: Police on Thursday arrested two self-proclaimed god-men who used to enter homes seeking alms, and extract money and gold ornaments from unsuspecting women in the name of performing prayers to solve their problems. The duo are part of a six-member gang, which has duped around 50 women in the eastern suburbs.

According to the police, the cheating came to light on December 18 when a woman approached them claiming that a man dressed as a sadhu entered her house when she was alone and made her give him her mangalsutra worth Rs75,000 and Rs28,000 in cash after promising to perform prayers for her betterment. Sometime after the sadhu left, the victim realised she had been swindled and approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector at Pantnagar police station, said that they scanned the CCTV footage around the victim’s house and over the next five days, rounded up 60 men dressed as sadhus in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai who were begging for alms in residential areas. After questioning them, the police found that a gang of self-proclaimed god-men hailing from Nashik and Jalgaon districts were roaming around in the area. “We then alerted our informers who gave us the mobile number of one of the suspects. Our officers traced the accused to Ghoti in Nashik district,” said Kamble. The police officers then laid a trap near the toll booth at Ghoti and arrested Bharat Chauhan, 33, who was roaming around dressed as a sadhu. Upon questioning by the police, Bharat Chauhan revealed that his accomplice identified as Yogesh Chauhan, 36, was in Mumbai. Based on Bharat Chauhan’s detailed tip, the police officers traced Yogesh Chauhan and arrested him from Ghatkopar on Thursday. The police claimed to have recovered the victim‘s gold mangalsutra from Yogesh Chauhan.

“We have arrested the two men for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The two men have revealed that they are part of a gang, comprising four more members, and that they have cheated more than 50 women in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs since January 2021,” said Kamble. The police are now trying to trace other members of the gang.