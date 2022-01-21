Two held in Mumbai for selling fake Covid vaccination certificates

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have said that they arrested two men for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates for ₹1,500 apiece. The arrests came after the police were informed that more than 75 people had obtained fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from the two men identified as Sahad Sajid Shaikh, 21, and Maviya Abdul Bhoraniya, 21. The two were subsequently arrested from a hospital in Goregaon west.

With the help of local health officers, police raided the hospital and made the arrests on Wednesday. Police found two mobile phones and a few fake certificates with vacant spaces in place of the names of the person vaccinated.

Both are residents of Mumbai’s Grant Road and have been charged with cheating the government and forgery.

“We are now in the process of finding out how many more people have acquired fake vaccination certificates from the accused,” said a police officer with the Mumbai Police crime branch.