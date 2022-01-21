Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two held in Mumbai for selling fake Covid vaccination certificates
mumbai news

Two held in Mumbai for selling fake Covid vaccination certificates

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have said that they arrested two men for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates for 1,500 apiece
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 21, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police have said that they arrested two men for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates for 1,500 apiece. The arrests came after the police were informed that more than 75 people had obtained fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from the two men identified as Sahad Sajid Shaikh, 21, and Maviya Abdul Bhoraniya, 21. The two were subsequently arrested from a hospital in Goregaon west.

With the help of local health officers, police raided the hospital and made the arrests on Wednesday. Police found two mobile phones and a few fake certificates with vacant spaces in place of the names of the person vaccinated.

Both are residents of Mumbai’s Grant Road and have been charged with cheating the government and forgery.

“We are now in the process of finding out how many more people have acquired fake vaccination certificates from the accused,” said a police officer with the Mumbai Police crime branch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out