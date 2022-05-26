Two lieutenants of Uddhav Thackeray on ED radar
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena’s two key leaders, who are involved in running the affairs in the civic body and making preparations for the polls, are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The agency on Thursday raided seven properties of senior Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab, who is close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. On Wednesday, former BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav was summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
The Mumbai civic polls, which are expected to be held in a few months, are going to be a major political battle between the two former allies - Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In this backdrop, the action against the two leaders could hit the image of Sena which is fighting to keep control of the civic body, especially after BJP’s allegations of corruption. The ED move against Jadhav and Parab and their proximity to Thackeray could be used by BJP as examples of corrupt practices in the BMC, political observers said.
Parab, 56, a three-time member of legislative council, handles the legal matters of Sena and played a crucial role in the party’s victory in the 2017 BMC elections. Parab countered all the attacks by BJP during the campaign. Soon after, he was rewarded with being Sena’s group leader in the council. Later, Parab gained the confidence of Thackeray by playing important roles in the party. He was also part of the team that was tasked with devising strategies for the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls in 2019. For the upcoming civic polls, he along with environment minister Aaditya Thackeray is busy chalking out the party’s success formula.
Jadhav, who was the standing committee chairman, oversaw the clearance of all the major projects in the BMC. In 2017, Jadhav was picked by Thackeray to head the prestigious committee, overlooking senior Sena councillors. Jadhav is known to be loyal to the Thackeray family.
Sanjay Raut, Sena MP and chief spokesperson, said, “We understand the timing of Central agencies. Whenever there are elections in West Bengal or Maharashtra, the ED and the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] are unleashed. But Maharashtra will not bow down and Sena will not be scared.”
He claimed the action by the probe agency was to exact revenge out of a political vendetta. “But people of Maharashtra know what is happening. This too shall pass and one day the reins will be in our hands.”
Sena insiders said BJP was targeting people close to the CM as a “revenge” and to put pressure. “They think the leadership would crumble. We are beyond that point now. No matter what action they take against our leaders, we will not bow down,” a senior functionary said.
Sena and other Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders backed Parab following the ED raids. “MVA leaders have been facing such actions ever since this government was formed. The misuse of Central agencies is dangerous for everyone in a democracy. This is a legal battle and we will respond accordingly,” Sena leader and urban development minister Eknath Shinde said.
Political analyst Surendra Jondhale said BJP intended to break the organisation structure ahead of the BMC elections. “BJP would like to make a political use of the ED to lower the morale of Sena. Parab and Jadhav were already on their radar. Both leaders are key to the party’s organisation; so, it is a blow to Sena.”
Raut said, “Such actions will not bring our morale down. Maharashtra’s politics were never so dirty. You have Central agencies in your hands and if you think that Sena’s or MVA’s morale will go down then you are mistaken. On the contrary, such moves against us make us stronger.”
Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district
Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday. Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and all natives of Balichowki area, 23, Saran Das. The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy.
Sunjuwan terror attack: NIA arrests key Jaish operative
The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the April 22 terror attack case in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station, which had left a CISF ASI and two Jaish suicide attackers dead in a six-hour-long gun battle. The key accused has been identified as a Jaish operative Abid Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam in Pulwama district. Further investigation into the case continues.
My pillar of support is gone, says slain Kashmiri actor Amreen Bhat’s father
Hushroo village, Budgam : Like the two columns supporting the front of their two-storey modest house deep inside the Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir, Amreen Bhat was the main pillar of support for the Bhat family, her ailing father and her elder sister's family. Amreen, in her 30s, was killed when two strangers, one with a hidden pistol, entered their courtyard and asked her 10-year-old nephew to call her Massi (aunt).
3 LeT terrorists, porter killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
The security forces on Thursday killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara district's Jumgund area. One Army's porter namely Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, got injured in the encounter. In the last 24 hours, the forces have killed six militants, including three Pakistani nationals, in separate encounters in north Kashmir. Jumgund village is close to LoC in Kupwara and is considered a traditional infiltration route from PoK into Kashmir valley.
National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand's former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said. Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress.
