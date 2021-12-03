Two more from at-risk countries test positive

Mumbai Maharashtra reported two more fresh Covid-19 cases from the high-risk countries on Friday. The state also found one Covid-19 positive case out of 224 passengers who arrived from other countries.

The state health department now has samples of 30 Covid-19 positive patients from high-risk countries, of which 28 samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, for genomic sequencing to ascertain if the new variant has made its entry into the state or not. The results will come by early next week.

“In an epidemic, we have to isolate, test, trace contacts, and the administration is following the protocol,” said health minister Rajesh Tope. State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the reports are expected to come by December 7.

“Even as Maharashtra health department is on a high alert after two cases of Omicron variant were reported from its neighbouring state Karnataka, there is no plan to introduce any fresh restrictions in the state or at the entry points from Karnataka,” said Tope. The minister also said that the new strain of Covid-19 has mild symptoms.

Tope said that he spoke to union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan over the situation in Karnataka. “So far, there are only two cases in Karnataka. At this point, it is not required to set up check posts and other things for two patients. As the situation develops, we will take decisions accordingly.” he added.

The minister also said that the countries that have Covid-19 cases of Omicron variant have gone from 11 to 30 in two days. However, he said that people should not panic as the variant is believed to have mild symptoms, though it is highly transmissible.

“There are few cases where patients had to be put under intensive care or on oxygen support. The fatality is negligible. The variant has 30 mutations, therefore, we need to take more precautions. I appeal to people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, to get fully vaccinated, and wear a double mask,” the minister stated.

Till Friday morning, 2,821 passengers arriving from high-risk countries at Mumbai airport were tested. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers, who have arrived since November 1 is underway.

A total of 30 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Out of these, 14 are sent to NIV Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 664 fresh Covid-19 cases in the state, taking the tally to 6,637,289. The state also added 16 fatalities, pushing the toll to 141,149. The active cases stood at 7,132 on Friday. Mumbai added 193 cases, pushing its tally to 763,403. It also recorded three fatalities, taking the death toll of Mumbai to 16,344. The daily positivity rate on Friday was 0.59%, while the overall positivity rate was 10.08%.