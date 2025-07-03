Search
Two police constables, money lender arrested for abetting Nalasopara builder’s suicide

ByMegha Sood
Jul 03, 2025 06:14 AM IST

According to the police, the deceased was redeveloping a building in Samyukta Nagar east of Nalasopara when Shinde and Mahajan lent him ₹50 lakh with the promise of being repaid double the amount within a year. As a mortgage, Shinde was also guaranteed four flats in the building

MUMBAI: Two police constables and a money lender were arrested on Wednesday after being named in the suicide note of a Nalasopara based builder who ended his life on Tuesday. The constables’ arrest has caused a stir in the police force.

The police added that the accused had told the builder to give up his rights to develop the building, threatening to frame him in false cases if he failed to do so. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Achole police said, “In his hand-written suicide note, the builder accused police constables Shyam Shinde and Rajesh Mahajan, and a money lender Lala Lajpat, of harassing him.” According to the police, the deceased was redeveloping a building in Samyukta Nagar east of Nalasopara when Shinde and Mahajan lent him 50 lakh with the promise of being repaid double the amount within a year. As a mortgage, Shinde was also guaranteed four flats in the building.

When the construction of the building exceeded a year, Shinde, Mahajan, and Lajpat began hounding the deceased to repay the loan. The police said that he had paid them 22 lakh through online transactions, 10 lakh via cash, and the three were harassing him for the remaining amount. The police added that the accused had told the builder to give up his rights to develop the building, threatening to frame him in false cases if he failed to do so.

Shinde, an officer of the Immoral Human Trafficking Prevention branch, and Mahajan, a part of the Economic Offences Wing, had been stationed at the Vasai-Virar police station for many years. They had been transferred briefly out of the locality but had returned soon.

