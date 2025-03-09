Menu Explore
Two sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping woman 

ByAnamika Gharat
Mar 09, 2025 07:44 AM IST

THANE: The Thane Sessions Court on Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the kidnap, robbery, and gang rape of a 30-year-old woman in Thane in 2017

THANE: The Thane Sessions Court on Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the kidnap, robbery, and gang rape of a 30-year-old woman in Thane in 2017. The court directed the accused, Suresh Pandurang Gosavi and Rakesh alias Umesh Jaswant Jhala, to pay 50,000 each as a fine.

The incident took place on December 20, 2017, when the survivor was returning home after her work at Inorbit Mall, Malad. She boarded an auto-rickshaw and got down at Kashimira. From there, she boarded a tourist vehicle for Thane, which was diverted to a deserted location. The two accused kidnapped, robbed, and raped her before fleeing. A case was registered at Kashimira police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities retraced the survivor’s route, examined CCTV footage, and identified key witnesses to establish the sequence of events. .

Emphasizing the severity of the crime and the need for strict punishment, District and Sessions Judge Smt U L Bhosle sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. The court directed that 40,000 from the fine amount of each accused must be given as compensation to the victim.

“The sentencing, announced on March 7, 2025, just a day before International Women’s Day, marks a significant milestone in the fight against crimes targeting women. As the prosecutor in this case, I am proud to highlight the diligent efforts of law enforcement and the judiciary in securing justice. We presented witnesses, and the victim identified the accused. The crucial CCTV footage further cemented the conviction, reinforcing our legal system’s zero-tolerance policy towards sexual crimes. This ruling sends a strong message that such offences will face the harshest punishments under the law,” additional public prosecutor RP Patil said.

