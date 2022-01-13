Two traffic cops arrested for demanding monthly bribe

Mumbai The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a police inspector and a police constable posted at Azad Maidan traffic division for allegedly demanding and accepting a monthly bribe of ₹3,000 from a tourist bus owner.

The two police personnel had demanded a monthly bribe of ₹3,000 from the complainant, who has a tours and travels business, to not penalise him for illegal parking of his two buses in the area.

According to the ACB officials, police inspector Sheetal Malte, 39, and constable Tushar Chavan, 35, were trapped on Wednesday night.

The complainant’s two passenger buses are in daily pick-up and drop service to transport MMRDA employees from Chembur to Cuffe Parade and vice versa.

The traffic police since the past two weeks have been penalising the drivers of these two buses for parking the vehicles in no parking zones.

To sort out the matter, the complainant on Tuesday went to the traffic division office of Azad Maidan and spoke to Chavan who further instructed him to go and meet his superior, the ACB said.

“When he went to meet police inspector Malte in her cabin, she demanded ₹4,000 per month for allowing him to park his two buses in a no-parking area in her jurisdiction,” said an ACB official.

As the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB. After verification of the complainant’s allegations, ACB officials decided to lay a trap.

Meanwhile, Malte and Chavan contacted the complainant again and told him that they have reduced the amount from ₹4,000 to ₹3,000 and asked him to meet at the Azad Maidan traffic division office.

“The ACB officials caught Chavan red-handed while accepting the bribe of ₹3,000 and as he was accepting the money on his superior’s instruction, Malte was arrested too,” said an ACB officer.

Subsequent searches at Malte’s office at Azad Maidan traffic division led to the recovery of ten envelopes that contained cash of ₹4,81,500, the ACB said in a statement on Thursday.