Two weeks after court order, MU final-year law students still await mark sheets

Announcement of the results for final-year law courses brought relief to the students but their wait for physical mark sheets is seemingly never-ending, despite the University of Mumbai (MU) assuring students in the Bombay high court (HC) that mark sheets would be distributed by August 11.

“The varsity should be held for contempt of court for not adhering to their own promise in court. It has been two weeks and we still have no idea when the mark sheets will be ready,” said a law student.

Last year, due to increasing Covid-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown, all university students, except final-semester students, were promoted to the next semester based on their performance. Results for semester-2 and 4 of the three-year LLB course and semester-2, 4, 6 and 8 of the five-year LLB course were announced based on the average scores of previous semesters and internal assessment marks. These results were announced in August 2020 and several of these students have already cleared the semester after that.

On July 5 this year, law students were in for a shock after the university released a circular nullifying the August 2020 results and instead directed colleges to hold assignment-based evaluation as per a set schedule to declare results once again. Students were asked to complete two assignments in each subject for 50 marks, and the scores obtained would have been extrapolated to the scale of 60 or 100, whichever applicable. Students raised this matter in the HC and a final decision came through on July 28, when the university published a new circular nullifying the July 5 circular and assured the court that results and mark sheets will be distributed within two weeks.

A day after this announcement, on July 29, University declared results for semester-10 and 6 of the five-year and three-year law courses, respectively. The success rate of semester-10 students stood at 97.36%, while that of semester-6 students stood at 98.62%, MU stated in a press release.

“Many of us have applied for jobs, which we cannot join till we submit the mark sheet. Similarly, some of us are in need of the physical mark sheet in order to apply for higher education. The university needs to understand our plight,” said Ankit Gada, another student.

“Mark sheets are ready and some colleges have already collected the same. Students will receive mark sheets soon,” said an official from MU.