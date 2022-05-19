Two years later, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale arrested in atrocities case
More than two years after she was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Buddhism, the Rabale police on Thursday arrested Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale.
The case was registered on March 3, 2020, based on a complaint filed by Swapnil Jagtap, a resident of Ghansoli and a final-year law student then. Jagtap, who is part of Ambedkar Yuva Sangh, alleged that he had received a screenshot on WhatsApp about Chitale’s Facebook post on March 1, 2020, and comments below it by one Suraj Shinde.
According to the complaint, Chitale had given six points with comments on Muslims, Parsis, Jains, Christians and Budhists. She mentioned that on December 6 every year, Buddhists would travel for free to Mumbai, thus sending out a very wrong message, Jagtap said, adding below her post, Shinde wrote very objectionable comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mata Ramabai Bheemrao Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
Vashi Division assistant commissioner of police D D Tele, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “She has been arrested and will be produced before court on Friday. The second accused is yet to be nabbed.”
Meanwhile, Nikhil Bhamre, who was arrested in Nashik by the Thane crime branch for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was produced before a Thane court on Thursday. The court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
Thane crime branch officer, police inspector K Kolani, said, “We produced him before the Thane court for custody but he was sent to judicial remand for 14 days. He will be lodged in Thane jail after completing all formalities. We are taking the case details from the Nashik police for further investigation.”
On May 14, Chitale was arrested by the Thane police for her alleged controversial Facebook post on Pawar.
(With inputs by Anamika Gharat)
Women scientists excelling in science & technology in country: NASI records
Efforts by one of the top scientific institutions of the country—National Academy of Sciences, India — to increase participation of women in the field of science and technology have started to pay off now. Neeraj Kumar, executive secretary, NASI, Prayagraj said the institution gives fellowship to just around 50 scientists every year who are selected by top scientists of the country. The Prayagraj academy, founded in 1930, is the oldest of all Indian science academies.
Since January, action taken against 132 erring cops by Prayagraj SSP
In an attempt to enforce accountability, take corrupt and lax cops to task and improve the overall law and order in the district, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has taken action against 132 policemen ever since taking charge in January this year. During these 131 days, Kumar has suspended 89 policemen, which includes seven SHOs, 26 sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, 37 constables and one follower.
11 arrested in Thane for running fake call centre
The Thane police, on Thursday, arrested 11 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre from Thane and targeting American citizens to extort money. During the raid, police seized laptops, modem, mobile phones, router, registers and computer hard disk computer besides ₹3.25 lakh cash. They have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 26. A raid was conducted on Thursday.”
AKTU even semester exams rescheduled, to be held from June 4 to 27
Now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15. About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.
Indrani Mukerjea to spend one more night in jail. The cash counter was closed
A day after the Supreme Court granted her bail, a special CBI court on Thursday allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea to be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh but she is likely to come out of jail only on Friday. Her lawyer Sana Khan suggested that the court impose the same conditions as were placed on her estranged husband placed on Pritam aka Peter Mukerjea for his release on February 6, 2020.
