Uber launches rides for teens

MUMBAI: Uber launched a new category for teenagers on Wednesday across 37 cities, including Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The aggregator cab operator stated this is designed to provide safe, reliable, and convenient transportation for teenagers aged between 13 and 17. Parents can also set up a Teens account, which allows them to request rides on behalf of their teens

The company officials said the product is adopts stringent safety protocols such as GPS tracking, real-time ride tracking, and an in-app emergency button. It will allow parental supervision over rides booked by their teens, adding another layer of safety and assurance for the guardians.

“As per a consumer survey rolled out by us, an overwhelming 92% of surveyed parents said they faced instances where their teens could not travel for activities because of a lack of reliable transportation options. At least 72% indicated that safety was their primary concern when looking for transportation options for their teens,” said an Uber spokesperson.

In terms of use cases, 63% of surveyed parents said they needed to use their car to transport their teens to and from sports and extracurricular activities after school, while 61% of them said they needed to do the same for their teen’s after-school coaching classes. When asked if they felt a dedicated ridesharing product for their teens, 93% said they were likely to use a safe and reliable ridesharing option, of whom 64% said they would use such a product regularly.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and Uber South Asia said, “We recognize the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust, and that teens will find easy and cool to use.”