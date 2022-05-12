Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart

Senior ministers said that the two CMs are expected to discuss the possibility of collectively resolving the issue and restoring the quota for OBCs
Mumbai, May 02 (ANI): File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had often cheated his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for propagating Hindutva, on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss the way forward on the Supreme Court’s (SC) order on the political quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Senior ministers said that the two CMs are expected to discuss the possibility of collectively resolving the issue and restoring the quota for OBCs.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to start the election process for the local bodies in two weeks. This comes in the backdrop of the SC, last Wednesday, asking the SEC in Maharashtra to notify election schedules for local bodies within two weeks based on the previous delimitation exercise.

The state cabinet on Wednesday discussed the OBC quota issue where CM Thackeray had said that he would discuss it with the MP CM. An MVA minister said that the state election commission has told the apex court that the pre-poll preparations, including ward finalisation and voter lists, would be ready by September-October. By then, the report of the State Backward Class Commission would be ready, he added.

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad, after the cabinet meeting, said that the decision in the case of MP and Maharashtra meant that it could apply to the whole country, in turn removing 54% of the country’s community from the mainstream. “The decision is to hold the local body elections across the country without the OBC quota. This means that 54% of the country’s community would be left out of the mainstream and it is a decision that would stop the development of the nation,” Awhad said.

Another minister said that the CM was expected to discuss with MP CM over compilation of empirical data, the legal steps that need to be taken in the top court, and the way forward to safeguard the OBC quota.

