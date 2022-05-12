Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart

Senior ministers said that the two CMs are expected to discuss the possibility of collectively resolving the issue and restoring the quota for OBCs
Mumbai, May 02 (ANI): File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had often cheated his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for propagating Hindutva, on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Mumbai, May 02 (ANI): File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had often cheated his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for propagating Hindutva, on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss the way forward on the Supreme Court’s (SC) order on the political quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Senior ministers said that the two CMs are expected to discuss the possibility of collectively resolving the issue and restoring the quota for OBCs.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to start the election process for the local bodies in two weeks. This comes in the backdrop of the SC, last Wednesday, asking the SEC in Maharashtra to notify election schedules for local bodies within two weeks based on the previous delimitation exercise.

The state cabinet on Wednesday discussed the OBC quota issue where CM Thackeray had said that he would discuss it with the MP CM. An MVA minister said that the state election commission has told the apex court that the pre-poll preparations, including ward finalisation and voter lists, would be ready by September-October. By then, the report of the State Backward Class Commission would be ready, he added.

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad, after the cabinet meeting, said that the decision in the case of MP and Maharashtra meant that it could apply to the whole country, in turn removing 54% of the country’s community from the mainstream. “The decision is to hold the local body elections across the country without the OBC quota. This means that 54% of the country’s community would be left out of the mainstream and it is a decision that would stop the development of the nation,” Awhad said.

Another minister said that the CM was expected to discuss with MP CM over compilation of empirical data, the legal steps that need to be taken in the top court, and the way forward to safeguard the OBC quota.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A doctor administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a boy at MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)

    Covid positivity rate declines even as daily testing surges in Ghaziabad

    There has been a marginal decline in the district's Covid-19 positivity rate over the past week, despite the health department increasing the number of tests conducted daily, according to data from the health department. Ghaziabad's positivity rate during the May 5-11 week was 1.23%, with an average of 4,523 tests conducted per day while the positivity rate during April 28-May 4 was 1.34%, with an average of 3,922 tests conducted per day.

  • An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok police station against the assailant under sections 323 (criminal assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Gurugram: Korean national booked for assaulting and threatening to kill his cook

    A South Korean national, employed with a multinational company, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old cook and threatening to kill him. A native of Nepal, Ravinder Rawat, informed that he had been working at the assailant's DLF 5 apartment for the past year. Police said that he lodged a complaint after getting some first aid done. Station house officer, Poonam Hooda, Sushant Lok police station further added that the Korean embassy has been notified of the incident and the complaint.

  • UP is now ODF: Yogi (file photo)

    UP is now ODF: Yogi

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become open defecation free (ODF) from Wednesday. He said under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' community toilets have been constructed along with individual toilets in the last five years. The state government provides monthly funds for the maintenance of these community toilets, which the chief minister said have played a big role in the state getting ODF status.

  • UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi (file photo)

    UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi

    The chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has maintained effective control over Covid-19 with the successful implementation of track, test, treat and vaccination in all the districts. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in a Team-9 meeting at the Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the vaccination of children and booster dose to adults.

  • AAP leaders said the party will start its membership drive in different parts of Triprua.

    AAP to begin membership drive in Tripura

    The Aam Admi Party is set to begin their one month-long membership drive in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura combine has been in power in the state since 2018. The AAP's northeast poll in-charge Manish Kaushik said that AAP would focus on solving civic problems related to health and drinking water and the overall development.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out