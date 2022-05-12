Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart
Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss the way forward on the Supreme Court’s (SC) order on the political quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Senior ministers said that the two CMs are expected to discuss the possibility of collectively resolving the issue and restoring the quota for OBCs.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to start the election process for the local bodies in two weeks. This comes in the backdrop of the SC, last Wednesday, asking the SEC in Maharashtra to notify election schedules for local bodies within two weeks based on the previous delimitation exercise.
The state cabinet on Wednesday discussed the OBC quota issue where CM Thackeray had said that he would discuss it with the MP CM. An MVA minister said that the state election commission has told the apex court that the pre-poll preparations, including ward finalisation and voter lists, would be ready by September-October. By then, the report of the State Backward Class Commission would be ready, he added.
State housing minister Jitendra Awhad, after the cabinet meeting, said that the decision in the case of MP and Maharashtra meant that it could apply to the whole country, in turn removing 54% of the country’s community from the mainstream. “The decision is to hold the local body elections across the country without the OBC quota. This means that 54% of the country’s community would be left out of the mainstream and it is a decision that would stop the development of the nation,” Awhad said.
Another minister said that the CM was expected to discuss with MP CM over compilation of empirical data, the legal steps that need to be taken in the top court, and the way forward to safeguard the OBC quota.
Covid positivity rate declines even as daily testing surges in Ghaziabad
There has been a marginal decline in the district's Covid-19 positivity rate over the past week, despite the health department increasing the number of tests conducted daily, according to data from the health department. Ghaziabad's positivity rate during the May 5-11 week was 1.23%, with an average of 4,523 tests conducted per day while the positivity rate during April 28-May 4 was 1.34%, with an average of 3,922 tests conducted per day.
Gurugram: Korean national booked for assaulting and threatening to kill his cook
A South Korean national, employed with a multinational company, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old cook and threatening to kill him. A native of Nepal, Ravinder Rawat, informed that he had been working at the assailant's DLF 5 apartment for the past year. Police said that he lodged a complaint after getting some first aid done. Station house officer, Poonam Hooda, Sushant Lok police station further added that the Korean embassy has been notified of the incident and the complaint.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become open defecation free (ODF) from Wednesday. He said under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' community toilets have been constructed along with individual toilets in the last five years. The state government provides monthly funds for the maintenance of these community toilets, which the chief minister said have played a big role in the state getting ODF status.
UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi
The chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has maintained effective control over Covid-19 with the successful implementation of track, test, treat and vaccination in all the districts. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in a Team-9 meeting at the Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the vaccination of children and booster dose to adults.
AAP to begin membership drive in Tripura
The Aam Admi Party is set to begin their one month-long membership drive in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, party leaders said on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura combine has been in power in the state since 2018. The AAP's northeast poll in-charge Manish Kaushik said that AAP would focus on solving civic problems related to health and drinking water and the overall development.
