Uddhav Thackeray says he will ‘unmask’ his opponents on May 14 rally

Mumbai: Faced with stringent criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the last few weeks, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned that he will ‘unmask his opponents’ in the May 14 rally.

The CM also took potshots at BJP, saying that the party was only indulging in opposing all the initiatives of the state government.

Thackeray said, “ I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14.”

Thackeray will hold his rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BMC). After that, he will address another rally at Marathwada on June 8.

CM without naming the BJP called it an obstructionist outfit. “They just give false promises and mislead the people. Did ‘Ache Din’ (good days) come? When we work, they just criticise us. The opposition should be a watchdog and should criticise when we go wrong but should also support our good work,” said Uddhav.

He cautioned citizens not to be swayed by false promises which will be given by opponents in the forthcoming civic polls.

Both MNS chief Raj Thackeray, as well as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, have been attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray who led the campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques attacked Uddhav on this issue. He questioned Uddhav whether he will obey his late father Bal Thackeray who opposed such loudspeakers or Sharad Pawar? Fadnavis accused the MVA of high-level corruption and letting down the people of the state.