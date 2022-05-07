Uddhav Thackeray says he will ‘unmask’ his opponents on May 14 rally
Mumbai: Faced with stringent criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the last few weeks, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned that he will ‘unmask his opponents’ in the May 14 rally.
The CM also took potshots at BJP, saying that the party was only indulging in opposing all the initiatives of the state government.
Thackeray said, “ I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14.”
Thackeray will hold his rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BMC). After that, he will address another rally at Marathwada on June 8.
CM without naming the BJP called it an obstructionist outfit. “They just give false promises and mislead the people. Did ‘Ache Din’ (good days) come? When we work, they just criticise us. The opposition should be a watchdog and should criticise when we go wrong but should also support our good work,” said Uddhav.
He cautioned citizens not to be swayed by false promises which will be given by opponents in the forthcoming civic polls.
Both MNS chief Raj Thackeray, as well as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, have been attacking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Uddhav Thackeray.
Raj Thackeray who led the campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques attacked Uddhav on this issue. He questioned Uddhav whether he will obey his late father Bal Thackeray who opposed such loudspeakers or Sharad Pawar? Fadnavis accused the MVA of high-level corruption and letting down the people of the state.
-
UP logs 264 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 264 new Covid cases and one death on Saturday, while only seven patients recovered in the past 24-hours. The total number of active Covid cases in the state has swelled to 2036, and the majority of them are in home isolation. In all, five patients recovered in one each in Jhansi and Sitapur, Gautam Budha Nagar, according to the data from the state health department. Sitapur reported one death.
-
Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj
District administration on Saturday observed 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. “In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said district administration, Abhishek Prakash. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.
-
Over 6 lakh candidates to appear in 67th BPSC prelims exam on May 8
More than six lakh candidates have registered for taking the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission across 1,088 exam centres in the state on Sunday, officials said. In Patna alone, altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres, which will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm.
-
Bihar education minister flags SSA funding, KV issues with Pradhan
Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has flagged a number of issues related to school education in the state in a meeting with union education minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in Patna primarily to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Choudhary, who also holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was called at CM's residence after the latter's closed-door meeting with Pradhan ended.
-
Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work
Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said. Every district also has a minister in charge. Chief minister Nitish Kumar himself and Speaker Sinha aren't said to be on best of terms.
