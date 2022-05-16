Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement at his May 14 rally that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. “Thackeray [in his speech] said BJP’s Hindutva was poisonous, vicious and perverted. He said BJP did not hold the copyright to Hindutva. So, it is clear what the relation between Sena and BJP would be in the future. Thackeray also gave his frank opinion on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and it was necessary too.”

The editorial also attacked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. “Raj Thackeray’s politics is directionless and BJP is using him. He is behaving as if he is Balasaheb [Thackeray] and BJP is behind this game. If you fill up air in a punctured tube Hindutva will not take off.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the rally held at Bandra Kurla Complex, the Sena chief launched a withering attack on BJP, saying the saffron party was playing “ugly” politics and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.

Sena and BJP snapped ties after the October 2019 assembly polls over disagreement on the chief minister’s post. Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in November that year.