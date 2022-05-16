Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement at his May 14 rally that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday.
An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. “Thackeray [in his speech] said BJP’s Hindutva was poisonous, vicious and perverted. He said BJP did not hold the copyright to Hindutva. So, it is clear what the relation between Sena and BJP would be in the future. Thackeray also gave his frank opinion on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and it was necessary too.”
The editorial also attacked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. “Raj Thackeray’s politics is directionless and BJP is using him. He is behaving as if he is Balasaheb [Thackeray] and BJP is behind this game. If you fill up air in a punctured tube Hindutva will not take off.”
At the rally held at Bandra Kurla Complex, the Sena chief launched a withering attack on BJP, saying the saffron party was playing “ugly” politics and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.
Sena and BJP snapped ties after the October 2019 assembly polls over disagreement on the chief minister’s post. Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in November that year.
-
Prime Minister offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Buddha Purnima. He visited both --Lumbini (in Nepal), the birthplace and Mahaparinirvan temple (in Kushinagar), the place where Lord Buddha attained 'nirvana', on the same day. He, along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
-
Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about nCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.
-
Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout cafe in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
-
No cluster cases of tomato flu in Maha; no need to panic: health dept
PUNE While cases of tomato flu are currently being reported across various states in India, there are no cluster cases of the disease in Maharashtra as of now, and hence, there is no need to worry, according to the state health department. Recently, Kerala reported at least 82 cases of tomato flu in the Kollam district following which, Tamil Nadu ramped up surveillance for the disease at its border.
-
No further delay, says Nitish Kumar on all-party meet for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the all party meeting on the proposed caste census in the state will be held very soon. Kumar attributed the delay in holding the meeting with the state's political leaders to a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and elections. Kumar said his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav last week was also on the same topic.
