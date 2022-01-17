UG medical admission to begin from Jan 19, first list on 31st

Mumbai: The much-awaited revised schedule for undergraduate (UG) medical admission was released late Monday by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. As per the new schedule, the state general list and the provisional merit list will be released on January 19 for all UG health science aspirants.

Seat matrix for undergraduate medical (MBBS) and undergraduate dental (BDS) courses will be released on January 20. Eligible candidates can start filling out their preference forms between January 21 and 28. The first seat allotment list for the 2021-22 academic year for MBBS and BDS will be released on January 31.

“In order to ensure obedience of time schedule and keeping in view the limited time available to conduct counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are requested to treat all Saturdays/Sundays and gazette holidays as working days,” states the notification by state CET cell.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exams were conducted in September 2021, and the results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1.

A four month stay on admissions was vacated by the Supreme Court in the first week of January, thereby giving a go-ahead to state government admission authorities to start the process.

Maharashtra CET cell started pre-admission registrations on December 30 and the first provisional merit list was scheduled to be announced on January 13, which was postponed and will now be announced on January 19.

“We are happy this process has finally started. Students have already lost nearly four months of academic time, and lectures will not begin until the second and third seat allotment rounds. We are praying there’ll be no more delays,” said Anishka Puri, an MBBS aspirant.

CET cell will release the schedule for remaining rounds of admissions for MBBS and BDS as well as other health science courses soon, said officials.