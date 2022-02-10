Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Approval for 670 UG med seats to come before second round allotment
Approval for 670 UG med seats to come before second round allotment

About 200 seats were left vacant after the first round of seat allotment for undergraduate medical students, which ended on Wednesday
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByShreya Bhandary

Mumbai Confusion over the ‘missing’ seats from the first round of admissions for undergraduate medical courses was cleared on Wednesday evening as the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) assured that the much-awaited approval for these seats will come through before the second round.

As the first round of seat allotment ended on Wednesday, February 9, students are now relieved to find 670 more seats will be up for grabs in the second seat allotment round, which will take place over the next week.

“The process of infrastructure inspection and approval is underway. We are aware of how anxious students are and we are working to ensure that these seats are included in the second allotment round,” said a senior official, MUHS.

Many also raised objections to the CET cell’s decision to not allow at least 650 seats across private medical colleges and 20 in government medical colleges (GMC) in the first seat allotment list. Instead of 4,550 seats in GMCs, 4,530 have been allotted, whereas 2,070 seats in private medical colleges were allotted as opposed to 2,720 shown in the seat matrix.

These seats belong to institutes like Terna Medical College in Navi Mumbai, Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat and ACPM Medical College in Dhule, where not a single student has been allotted a seat. Other private medical institutes where 50 additional seats were approved for the current academic year too have not been included in the first list.

“Newly-approved institutes or additional seats approved in existing institutes need approval from three authorities—the National Medical Commission (NMC), the course governing council and MUHS. In the case of these 670 seats, MUHS approval for the same is still pending and we cannot allow such seats unless the approval comes through,” said a senior official from the state CET cell. He added that such seats can be added in the future rounds if the required approvals come through in time.

However, students and parents have questioned the admission authority’s decision to include such seats in the approved seat matrix for the 2021-22 academic year, knowing that the approvals were still pending.

“Some students who have the required score for a state quota seat have been forced to opt for a deemed institute in the all-India round and pay nearly 20 lakh, instead of 8-9 lakh in a private institute this year due to this error. It is unfair that despite a four-month delay in starting the admissions process, basic details don’t seem to be in clear still,” said Sudha Shenoy, an activist fighting for the rights of medical aspirants.

    Shreya Bhandary

    Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai. Her work revolves around finding loopholes in the current education system and highlighting the good and the bad in higher education institutes in and around Mumbai.

