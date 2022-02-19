UG medical students wait for second list to join classmates as lectures begin

Mumbai: After a four-month delay in commencement of the admissions process to undergraduate health science courses, including MBBS and BDS, several colleges in the state have finally started regular classes from February 14 in line with the orders passed by National Medical Commission (NMC). This, however, means that students who are waiting for second and third seat allotment lists will miss three to four weeks of classes.

As per the UG medical admissions schedule, the first allotment list for state quota seats was announced on February 1 after the first all India round was conducted. The second list can only be announced after the second AI round, which is likely to be conducted by the end of this month. This means that the Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) cell will announce the second state allotment round after March 5.

“Classes for the first year 2021 batch started last week, and everyone is settling well. We cannot wait for the second list to be announced because that would mean waiting for another month, which is unnecessary. Students who will join late after the announcement of the following lists can make up for the lost classes with help,” said a spokesperson for the Symbiosis Medical College, Pune.

Students who are waiting for a seat have taken to social media to share their concern over the delay which is leaving them with an even shorter academic time. “First the delay to start admissions, now the delay between seat allotment lists, all of this will leave us with less than 10 months of academic time,” said Romil D’sa, a first-year MBBS aspirant.

As per the NMC schedule, the academic session for MBBS courses will begin from February 14 this year and conclude in June 2027 (including the one-year internship). To wrap up the course without compromising the curriculum, the NMC has decided to compress the first professional year to eleven months instead of the usual thirteen by subsuming the one-month foundation course into extra classes after regular hours.

While private medical colleges have started classes, the ongoing strike of medical practitioners, including teachers in state government medical colleges, has slowed the process. “We are using PG resident students as proxy teachers for the time being to start regular lectures,” said a senior official from Government Medical College, Kolhapur.