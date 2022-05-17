Ugandan arrested for smuggling cocaine worth ₹7 cr
Mumbai A 38-year-old Ugandan national has been arrested at the Mumbai International airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine on May 13.
The zonal officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 690 gram of cocaine worth ₹7 crore, stuffed in 70 capsules, from the man identified as Brandon Sulpisious Migadde. The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody till May 30.
DRI had specific intelligence that a foreigner would come to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport via flight ET610 on May 13, carrying some contraband material.
Based on the information, Brandon was intercepted.
Suspecting that he had narcotics in his body, DRI officials took the court’s permission for his medical examination and took him to Sir JJ Hospital.
His x-ray examination report confirmed the presence of the foreign substances in his stomach, following which he was admitted. “During his stay, he excreted 70 capsules and was discharged on May 16. From 70 capsules, 690 gram of white powder was recovered. The powder tested positive for cocaine,” said a DRI officer.
Brandon was initially in DRI custody and was later arrested on Monday night and booked for smuggling under the NDPS Act. He admitted that he swallowed the capsules at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the behest of a Nigerian guy, who had also handed him over the tickets for Mumbai.
Miggade told interrogators that he was doing it for monetary gain. DRI officials have informed his wife about his arrest.
The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody till May 30.
-
How a Bengaluru man and his family were 'abandoned' by an Ola cab on a highway
A Bengaluru resident's journey to Mysore with Vikas Gowda's family ended in a nightmare after they were stranded on the highway in the middle of a trip. In a Twitter thread which has gone viral, Vikas Gowda has narrated his ordeal on what he described as a 'one of the worst, traumatising experiences'. In a series of tweets, Gowda recalled he booked an outstation Ola trip with his family to travel back to Mysuru.
-
Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt mandates registration for devotees
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday, issued an advisory for the Chardham yatra pilgrims to mandatorily register themselves before commencing their journey. The government has urged the devotees to start their journey only after checking the registration slots available on the portal of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department. The tourism department has also set a certain limit for the registration of pilgrims in the state.
-
Three killed, 25 injured as double-decker bus overturns in U.P.’s Unnao
Three people were killed and 25 people were severely injured when double-decker bus carrying 50 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau area of Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said. The bus went out of control and flipped near Sidharpur village of Unnao district, SDM Bangarmau Ankit Shukla said. While one person died on the spot two others succumbed during treatment in hospital. Police were trying to establish the identity of two others.
-
11 years later, PMLA court frames charges against Hasan Ali Khan
Over 11 years after Khan's arrest on money-laundering charges, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Tuesday framed charges against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan and set the stage for starting his trial, at a time when the 70-year-old is critically ill and hospitalised. Special PMLA judge M G Deshpande framed charges against Khan through videoconferencing, in the presence of his counsel, advocate Prashant Patil.
-
Five members of inter-state gang arrested for theft at Prayagraj hotel
Joint teams of Civil Lines police and Special Operation Group arrested five members of inter-state Jackie Gang involved in sensational theft of cash and jewellery during an engagement function of the nephew of high court Judge at Hotel Kanha Shyam in Civil Lines area on May 12. Some members of the gang are still at large, police said. To note, Chandra Prakash Kesarwani of Ashok Nagar area is brother of a high court judge.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics