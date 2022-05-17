Ugandan arrested for smuggling cocaine worth 7 cr

Mumbai A 38-year-old Ugandan national has been arrested at the Mumbai International airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine on May 13.

The zonal officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 690 gram of cocaine worth ₹7 crore, stuffed in 70 capsules, from the man identified as Brandon Sulpisious Migadde. The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody till May 30.

DRI had specific intelligence that a foreigner would come to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport via flight ET610 on May 13, carrying some contraband material.

Based on the information, Brandon was intercepted.

Suspecting that he had narcotics in his body, DRI officials took the court’s permission for his medical examination and took him to Sir JJ Hospital.

His x-ray examination report confirmed the presence of the foreign substances in his stomach, following which he was admitted. “During his stay, he excreted 70 capsules and was discharged on May 16. From 70 capsules, 690 gram of white powder was recovered. The powder tested positive for cocaine,” said a DRI officer.

Brandon was initially in DRI custody and was later arrested on Monday night and booked for smuggling under the NDPS Act. He admitted that he swallowed the capsules at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the behest of a Nigerian guy, who had also handed him over the tickets for Mumbai.

Miggade told interrogators that he was doing it for monetary gain. DRI officials have informed his wife about his arrest.

