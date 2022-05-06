Ulhasnagar civic body declares 134 buildings as dangerous
The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has listed 134 buildings in its vicinity as dangerous this year following a survey in the city.
The civic body has initiated the process of sending notices to these buildings as a part of the precautionary measures before monsoon. UMC has also introduced a toll-free number – 18002331101 – to address the residents’ concerns on dangerous buildings.
In May 2021, 13 people died in separate incidents of slab collapses in Ulhasnagar. Following this, the civic body targeted residential buildings that were built of sub-standard sand during 1994-98. Around 1,500 buildings in Ulhasnagar built during 1994-98 using low quality sand were served notices to carry out the structural audit. In a fresh survey this year, 134 buildings are now declared dangerous.
“Our concerned department has served notices to such buildings and also have uploaded the list of dangerous buildings online,” said Raja Dayanidhi, UMC commissioner.
“Residents can look out for any changes in the column, beam of the building, tilting of any parts of the building, plaster fall, changes in slab, any gap or cracks in the concrete, any cracking sound from the walls. In case of any such noticeable indications, the residents should immediately call up the helpline number and inform the civic body and also vacate the building on a priority basis,” said Prajakta Kulkarni, PRO, UMC.
The civic body has also appealed to the residents to get the structural audit of such buildings beforehand and do the necessary repair works to avoid any tragic incidents.
Kajal Mulchandani, a social activist from Ulhasnagar, said, “Although the civic body has done the audit of 116 buildings, the remaining thousands of structures are still risky. There is a need to keep a track of these buildings too. There should be a proper plan for the entire city to prevent collapses.”
-
Videography row: Groups raise slogans outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex
Tense scenes were witnessed outside Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on Friday as members of Muslim and Hindu communities indulged in counter-sloganeering even as a team arrived at the site to carry out a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as ordered by a court last month. The current situation, according to the police, is peaceful. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.
-
Thane court sentences man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting niece
The Thane Special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Court has convicted a man for 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with ₹10,000 as fine for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old niece who stayed with him to complete her education in 2017. The incident was registered in Navi Mumbai's Nerul police station. The accused, who is 61 years old, is her uncle. He assaulted her sexually several times and threatened her not to tell anyone.
-
‘My son may be killed…’: Tajinder Bagga's father seeks probe into son's arrest
The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint by the father of Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was arrested earlier in the day by Punjab Police over charges of threatening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI reported. The complaint filed by Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh has sought urgent action into the events leading to his son's arrest.
-
Shah hits out at TMC, blames it for BJP youth leader’s alleged murder
Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at West Bengal's Trinamool Congress government while blaming it for a 26-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader's alleged murder in Kolkata. Shah arrived in Kolkata hours before Chowrasia was found dead. BJP leaders said Chowrasia was supposed to lead a motorcycle rally to welcome Shah in Kolkata and was busy preparing for it till last evening. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya called Chowrasia a long-term active BJP worker.
-
Several leaders of opposition parties to join BJP, hints Karnataka CM
As BJP sets its focus on southern Karnataka, where it is traditionally weak, with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the party in the region, as he hinted that leaders from other parties will be soon joining the organisation. BJP has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics