Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation takes suggestions from citizens after budget presentation

After the budget estimate for 2022-23 was presented by the commissioner to the standing committee, the standing committee chairman of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) had called for a meeting with the representative of social organisations in the city to take their suggestions.

This kind of initiative is a first by the civic body, claimed the representatives who highlighted various issues of the city that need to be included in the budget. Civic officials of UMC also attended the meeting.

“Usually, after the budget is presented by the civic body chief, the standing committee reviews it. This time, we decided to take suggestions from the representatives who are also the residents of the city and know the city better,” said Tony Sirwani, chairman of standing committee, UMC.

Representatives of at least 10 different NGOs attended the meeting and they presented their points in front of the chairman.

The representatives placed a demand to make budgetary allocations for pavements and free footpaths in the city, public toilets in market places, road dividers and maintenance, small parking hubs, medical facilities, provision for homeless residents, pothole-free roads, measures for reducing noise pollution, clear river mission, segregation of garbage and many other public interest issues were highlighted.

Sarita Khanchandani, founder of Hirali Foundation said, “It was a good gesture to call the representatives of the citizens to put forward their concerns ahead of the finalisation of the budget. We have expressed our concerns and will have to wait and check how much will be implemented.”

