...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Unauthorised structure can’t be tolerated: Bombay High Court refuses to protect illegal industrial shed in Kurla

The court accepted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s counsel’s arguments and held that no clear evidence suggested the shed existed before the Datum Line; therefore, it cannot be considered a protected structure.

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday upheld a notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the demolition of an industrial shed in Kurla’s Bail Bazar, stating that an unauthorised structure cannot be tolerated or protected.

The court accepted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s counsel’s arguments and held that no clear evidence suggested the shed existed before the Datum Line; therefore, it cannot be considered a protected structure. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

“It is settled law that illegality is incurable,” a division bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata said while rejecting a petition jointly filed by Siesta Industrial & Trading Corporation and two other units operating out of Bharat Coal Compound in Kurla West. They had approached the high court after the BMC issued a notice in December 2022 and an order for demolition of the industrial shed in March 2023.

The petitioners contended that the shed, spread over around 1773 square metres, originally consisted of six industrial units, all assessed to municipal taxes prior to 1962. They asserted that their premises constituted tolerated structures, existing before the datum line (reference line) for non-residential structures - April 1, 1962, as supported by Tikka Sheets (official cadastral maps used by the land records department) and BMC assessment records.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Unauthorised structure can’t be tolerated: Bombay High Court refuses to protect illegal industrial shed in Kurla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.