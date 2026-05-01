Unauthorised structure can’t be tolerated: Bombay High Court refuses to protect illegal industrial shed in Kurla

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday upheld a notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the demolition of an industrial shed in Kurla’s Bail Bazar, stating that an unauthorised structure cannot be tolerated or protected.

The court accepted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s counsel’s arguments and held that no clear evidence suggested the shed existed before the Datum Line; therefore, it cannot be considered a protected structure. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

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“It is settled law that illegality is incurable,” a division bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata said while rejecting a petition jointly filed by Siesta Industrial & Trading Corporation and two other units operating out of Bharat Coal Compound in Kurla West. They had approached the high court after the BMC issued a notice in December 2022 and an order for demolition of the industrial shed in March 2023.

The petitioners contended that the shed, spread over around 1773 square metres, originally consisted of six industrial units, all assessed to municipal taxes prior to 1962. They asserted that their premises constituted tolerated structures, existing before the datum line (reference line) for non-residential structures - April 1, 1962, as supported by Tikka Sheets (official cadastral maps used by the land records department) and BMC assessment records.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioners’ counsel also pointed out that the BMC even granted them permission to repair the structure and construct a mezzanine floor on October 26, 1993. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioners’ counsel also pointed out that the BMC even granted them permission to repair the structure and construct a mezzanine floor on October 26, 1993. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC’s counsel, however, submitted that the Tikka Sheets relied upon by the petitioners showed no construction existed on the plot prior to the datum line. An old plan showed the land covered by a dotted line, indicating it was an empty plot at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC’s counsel, however, submitted that the Tikka Sheets relied upon by the petitioners showed no construction existed on the plot prior to the datum line. An old plan showed the land covered by a dotted line, indicating it was an empty plot at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court accepted the BMC’s counsel’s arguments and held that no clear evidence suggested the shed existed before the Datum Line; therefore, it cannot be considered a protected structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court accepted the BMC’s counsel’s arguments and held that no clear evidence suggested the shed existed before the Datum Line; therefore, it cannot be considered a protected structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A bare perusal of the notices indicates that the entire structure - the shed consisting of ground and mezzanine floor - is illegal. In our view, the repair permissions granted by the BMC would not by itself conclusively prove that a structure existed prior to the Datum Line,” the judges said, rejecting the petition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A bare perusal of the notices indicates that the entire structure - the shed consisting of ground and mezzanine floor - is illegal. In our view, the repair permissions granted by the BMC would not by itself conclusively prove that a structure existed prior to the Datum Line,” the judges said, rejecting the petition. {{/usCountry}}

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